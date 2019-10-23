Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:50 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’

US diplomat: Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for probe

Trump 2020 targeting Hispanic vote in nontraditional places

Farewells to US Rep. Elijah Cummings to begin in Baltimore

The diplomat took notes. Then he told a story.

Trump finds no simple fix in Syria, other world hotspots

Election security hearing breaks along stark partisan lines

The Latest: White House slams testimony as ‘triple hearsay’

Pennsylvania’s gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry

Key takeaways from ambassador’s testimony on Ukraine

