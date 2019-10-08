EU ambassador to be deposed as impeachment inquiry rolls on
Supreme Court takes up cases over LGBT rights
White House to battle impeachment by stalling, attacking
AP’s key findings about Ukraine gas deal Trump allies sought
Trump defends decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria
GOP Sen. Portman: Trump wrong to ask Ukraine, China for help
As impeachment looms, GOP revolts against Trump on Syria
Judge says New York prosecutors can see Trump’s tax returns
Budget office estimates US deficit just under $1 trillion
First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth
