Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

EU ambassador to be deposed as impeachment inquiry rolls on

Supreme Court takes up cases over LGBT rights

White House to battle impeachment by stalling, attacking

AP’s key findings about Ukraine gas deal Trump allies sought

Trump defends decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria

GOP Sen. Portman: Trump wrong to ask Ukraine, China for help

As impeachment looms, GOP revolts against Trump on Syria

Judge says New York prosecutors can see Trump’s tax returns

Budget office estimates US deficit just under $1 trillion

First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up