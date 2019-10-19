Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

Sanders set for ‘vigorous’ campaign return after heart scare

Shifting explanations for withholding aid draw GOP alarm

Trump touts Turkey cease-fire, even as it appears shaky

Schiff, ever a prosecutor, draws GOP ire in impeachment

The art of hyperbole: Trump’s got it down pat

‘Final straw’: GOP ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich supports impeachment

Rooney steps out: GOP member ‘thinking’ about impeachment

Huawei exec: Chinese tech giant wants to be ‘transparent’

Trump taps Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department

