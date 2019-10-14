Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible

Ambassador to testify no quid pro quo assurance was Trump’s

The Latest: Joe Biden lays out ethical markers should he win

NY Times: Violent parody video shown at Trump resort

Voters weary of more investigations as impeachment ramps up

Kremlin relishes US pullback from Syria, turmoil in Ukraine

What’s next in the impeachment inquiry as Congress returns

Impeachment dominates, but much other work awaits Congress

Big changes to grueling Special Forces course draw scrutiny

