Anatomy of the phone call now imperiling Trump’s presidency
Trump backs Giuliani, but some aides wish he would cut ties
Trump says he’s an ‘island of one’ on Syria
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s shoddy info on Syria, impeachment
Andrew Johnson back in spotlight for 1868 impeachment brush
After static summer, Democratic race enters a chaotic fall
Sanders says rival Warren is ‘capitalist through her bones’
Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff
As Congress ends break, House steps up impeachment inquiry
California governor signs fur sale, circus animal bans
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.