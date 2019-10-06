Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents

Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

GOP unlikely to reprise role it played in Nixon’s 1974 exit

Abortion, immigrants, LGBT rights top high court’s new term

North Korea decries breakdown of talks US says were ‘good’

Top cases for the Supreme Court’s new term

Pompeo blasts Ukraine critics for ‘silly gotcha game’

Romney ramps up rhetoric on Trump, but what’s his next move?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fact-challenged week over impeachment

Warren dismisses top staffer for inappropriate behavior

