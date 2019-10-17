Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

Golf buddies no more? Trump, Graham swing apart over Syria

AP FACT CHECK: Trump muddles facts on US Syria withdrawal

Biden: Syria withdrawal proves Trump is a ‘complete failure’

Republican lawmakers unmuzzled in rebuking Trump on Syria

Trump dismisses Syria concerns; Dems walk out of WH meeting

Pence’s mission to Turkey could be his most significant yet

‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi have it out

Envoy key to Ukraine debate is due up in impeachment inquiry

Warren, candidate with the answers, dodges tax hike question

Book: Trump mulled order to close parts of VA health system

