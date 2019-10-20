Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq

Tulsi Gabbard elevated in Iowa by Clinton spat

‘I am back,’ Bernie Sanders tells supporters at NYC rally

Analysis: Confronted by impeachment, Trump adds to the chaos

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s Syrian mission-accomplished moment

Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it

GOP congressman weighing impeachment won’t seek new term

Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders

