AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq Tulsi…

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq Tulsi Gabbard elevated in Iowa by Clinton spat ‘I am back,’ Bernie Sanders tells supporters at NYC rally Analysis: Confronted by impeachment, Trump adds to the chaos AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s Syrian mission-accomplished moment Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it GOP congressman weighing impeachment won’t seek new term Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.