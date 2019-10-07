Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

US to step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria

AP sources: Trump allies sought changes at Ukraine utility

US researchers on front line of battle against Chinese theft

Depositions and more: What to watch on impeachment this week

New whistleblower may give House Democrats fresh leads

Warren aims to build appeal in Republican strongholds

Analysis: Trump’s old ways colliding with new realities

Supreme Court begins election-year term full of big cases

A look at top cases for the Supreme Court’s new term

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tale about Romney unrest, impeachment

