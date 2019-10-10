Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

White House aides try disappearing act amid impeachment talk

Polls show close divide over impeachment and removal

Tactics put Trump on more certain path to charges

‘Welcome to Minneapolis’: Trump rally roils liberal bastion

Defying impeachment inquiry, Trump makes charge more certain

GOP taking impeachment fight from Washington to the states

Sanders: I misspoke when I mentioned slowing campaign pace

US moves 2 British IS members known as ‘Beatles’ from Syria

Warren vows to skip big fundraisers if she wins nomination

Beto O’Rourke plans counter-rally to Trump event in Texas

