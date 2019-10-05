Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital
Sanders, Warren upend how Democrats raise money
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
Revelations in impeachment inquiry rattle State Department
Romney, Sasse break from GOP on Trump’s China remarks
Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured
Here’s what happened this week in the impeachment inquiry
Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit
‘I think it’s crazy’: Takeaways of diplomats’ text messages
Watchdog: Treasury’s actions on Trump taxes being probed
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.