AP Top Political News at 12:46 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

Sanders, Warren upend how Democrats raise money

Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

Revelations in impeachment inquiry rattle State Department

Romney, Sasse break from GOP on Trump’s China remarks

Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured

Here’s what happened this week in the impeachment inquiry

Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

‘I think it’s crazy’: Takeaways of diplomats’ text messages

Watchdog: Treasury’s actions on Trump taxes being probed

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

