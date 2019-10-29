AP sources: Jeff Sessions exploring possible Ala. Senate run
Congresswoman’s exit prompts question of equity amid scandal
Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine
Trumps hand out Halloween candy, greet kids at White House
Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi death
In Chicago, Trump calls the city an embarrassment to the US
Automakers side with Trump in legal fight with California
Trump-Netanyahu embrace boosts progressive Jewish Americans
Park Service drops new rules for protests in Washington
Conservatives in some states push against death penalty
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.