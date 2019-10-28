AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi Growing uncertainty looms over Dems’ 2020 primary Trump’s visit to Chicago…

Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi Growing uncertainty looms over Dems’ 2020 primary Trump’s visit to Chicago creates stir before he even arrives The tip, the raid, the reveal: The takedown of al-Baghdadi AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims on extremists, impeachment California Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe Biden: Kushner has no ‘credentials’ for White House post Trump says US forces cornered IS leader in dead-end tunnel Analysis: With ISIS death, Trump touts much-needed triumph Situation Room: 2 photos capture vastly different presidents Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.