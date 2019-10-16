A Guide to Getting a Doctor’s Note for Work When Sick or Disabled

Thinking about getting a doctor’s note may make you feel like you are in grade school again. They can give…

Thinking about getting a doctor’s note may make you feel like you are in grade school again. They can give you an uneasy feeling like you are a child being monitored as opposed to an adult. Professionals may not think about doctor’s notes for this reason; however, they are still necessary, especially for longer-term illnesses and when disabled. Having a doctor’s note to provide to your employer will help ensure that you receive any benefits due to you and are protected from being fired or laid off.

[See: 16 Low-Stress Jobs.]

When You Need a Doctor’s Note

Providing a doctor’s note at work will depend on what state you live and work in, so make sure you check your state laws. In many cases, company policy will determine whether you need to provide a doctor’s note or not. Check with your human resources department to find out what your company’s policy is.

Some companies require a doctor’s note for missing even one day of work for illness, while others don’t require a note for missing less than a week of work. You will also need to find out when your company requires you to submit a doctor’s note and what should be included. This could be the day of your illness or injury or when you return to work. Bottom line: Check both your state laws and your company’s policies as well.

How to Get a Doctor’s Note

Getting a doctor’s note for work is a simple process. When you visit your physician or clinic, simply let them know that you will need a doctor’s note to provide to your organization. Doctors are familiar with providing notes to companies, but it is important to let them know if your organization requires them to provide specific information or if your physician needs to fill out a company form versus providing a note. Make sure to review the note before you leave the office to ensure that all the information is correct and legible. This will save you the headache of having to modify the note or get a new one later.

[See: 8 Careers for Creative People.]

What to Include in a Doctor’s Note

A doctor’s note should include the date you saw the doctor, that you had a valid reason for missing work, any limitations they recommend and if a period of absence from work is needed. Remember that due to doctor-patient confidentiality, they cannot disclose your illness without your permission. Details such as limitations and any recovery time needed are especially necessary if you have a disability, as it will help your organization know how to best accommodate you. In this case, make sure that you do your homework and stay up to date with the latest details from your organization and from your state in regard to your rights, worker’s compensation and any other benefits you may qualify for.

Challenges When Using Doctor’s Notes

Some illnesses and disabilities may not be visible to your boss or co-workers, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia or other internal illnesses. This can be a challenge because it might be more difficult for a boss and co-workers to be understanding of your illness or disability. They may even at times think that you are making up your condition, which can be emotionally difficult when you are suffering from a painful illness. And while it’s illegal to discriminate against an employee because of a health condition, your organization’s culture may not be accepting of these kinds of conditions.

If you find that your illness or disability will be long term and your work culture is making it difficult for you to enjoy your work, talk to a trusted co-worker or your HR department about any rights you have.

[SEE: The 25 Best Jobs of 2019]

Another challenge to having an illness at work is if it will affect your work for the next several months. For example, if you work with machinery and have broken your arm, you will understandably not be able to complete your normal workload. This means that your organization does have a decision to make, since they need someone to do your work. They may hire a temporary worker or pay you for fewer hours, and a doctor’s note may not change their decision.

In some cases, you may not need to have a doctor write you a note, but your organization may require that you submit your own letter explaining why you were absent from work. Check with your HR department for details about what that letter should include and how it should be formatted.

More from U.S. News

12 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

Bachelor’s Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

Best Work-Life Balance Jobs

A Guide to Getting a Doctor’s Note for Work When Sick or Disabled originally appeared on usnews.com