9 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Dividends

Investing in retail stocks can be quite challenging in the current environment. Investors can enjoy plenty of good news via strong consumer spending numbers and a handful of names that have significantly outperformed the broader stock market in 2019. On the other hand, some stocks have been punished thanks to steady pressure on their top line and tough online competition in the age of e-commerce. Finding the right retail stock isn’t easy, but isn’t impossible. Investing wisely in this sector relies on a case-by-case study of opportunities, customers served and the long-term potential. If you’re a dividend investor, here are nine income-oriented retailers that are very different but worth a look thanks to their generous yields.

Target Corp. (ticker: TGT)

One of the best performers on Wall Street this year, Target stock is up a stunning 70% so far in 2019. Sure, some of that is because shares hit a low right before the year began, but the 30% run for TGT recently in the wake of strong August earnings show that more recent momentum remains quite strong. The yield for Target stock hasn’t quite kept pace with the surge in share prices, so it’s one of the smaller payouts percentage-wise on this list at present. But with a dividend that is about 40% of earnings there is ample room for this big box retailer to increase its distributions handily going forward.

Current yield: 2.4%

Macy’s (M)

Though similar in many ways to Target, Macy’s has a decidedly different investment outlook. Shares have been cut in half from their 52-week high roughly a year ago thanks to sales that have been stuck in a modest but persistent decline. However, Macy’s remains well-capitalized and is hardly at risk of bankruptcy. Case in point, its $1.51 in annual dividends are barely more than half of its projection of $2.80 in earnings per share this fiscal year. For patient income investors, then, the tremendous yield and comfortable payout ratio could make this troubled retailer worth a look right now as a long-term play.

Current yield: 10%

Home Depot (HD)

Another high flying retailer, HD has tacked on nearly 40% gains in 2019 to more than double the gains of the typical stock in the S&P 500 this year. That’s because the U.S. housing market remains very strong, and sales continue to impress at Home Depot as a result. While some corners of Wall Street are seeing uncertainty thanks to trade tensions, perhaps the best-insulated sector from these trends is housing. And with interest rates at historic lows to help bring down the cost of a mortgage, the housing market should stay hot — and this home improvement retailer shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon, either.

Current yield: 2.3%

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

There are few things that Americans are willing to splurge on quite like food. From expensive organic produce to high-end appliances to fancy tableware, kitchen and dining room spending can add up in a hurry for many households. WSM stock has recently hit a 52-week high for a bunch of reasons, including broad trends like generally strong consumer spending as well as specific reasons like a 12% bump in its dividend earlier this year. And with profits and sales both on the rise, this retailer could pay even larger dividends in the future, too.

Current yield: 2.8%

L Brands (LB)

L Brands has struggled by a reliance on segments that aren’t exactly safe these days. Its high-end women’s wear brand Victoria’s Secret has struggled to attract customers and its Bath & Body Works line has been pressured in an era where you can get quality personal care items delivered at the click of a mouse. However, it’s important to note this company still has a strong legacy business and a smaller but better-performing apparel arm in its PINK business line. The company also pays only about half of its profits in dividends, so income investors can be confident they’ll get paid handsomely even if share prices may not soar.

Current yield: 7.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Drugstore giant Walgreens operates roughly 10,000 locations under various brands across the United States and Europe. And while prescription drug operations are indeed a big driver of cash, getting customers to stop in for snacks or cosmetics outside of the typical pharmacy visit is really where WBA makes its money. This is particularly true internationally, where more than half of revenue comes from retail versus pharmacy transactions. With a low-risk business, straddled between the reliable cash generated from health care sales and the standard staples items like packaged food or personal care products, WBA is perhaps one of the steadiest retail stocks. That should give income investors a high degree of confidence for the long term.

Current yield: 3.4%

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Apparel company American Eagle is a mid-sized fashion retailer that hasn’t exactly been booming lately. Shares have been stuck around $15 or so for the better part of five years thanks to hot competition, the steady pressures of e-commerce and the challenge of keeping up with consumer tastes. A recent string of earnings beats, however, coupled with forecasts of mid-single digit growth both this fiscal year and next, hints that AEO is on the right track. Even if it may never see breakneck expansion, long-term dividend investors should be pleased with its above-average payout and its ability to at least tread water in tough times.

Current yield: 3.7%

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

Kohl’s has a bit more bad news in its recent history, with shares down more than 35% from their recent 52-week high thanks to continued challenges with growing top-line revenue and weak same-store sales. However, total earnings remain strong. And looking forward, Kohl’s has announced a big partnership with Facebook (FB) in addition to an existing partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). These are clear signs that Kohl’s has an eye firmly on a digital future. With a big yield and big plans for the future, more aggressive income investors may want to give KSS a look.

Current yield: 5.3%

Gap (GPS)

With some of the biggest brands at American shopping malls, GPS boasts stores including The Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. That’s a double-edged sword, of course, since this dominance that has long been a plus for investors could also be a risk as brick-and-mortar sales remain under pressure. But GPS is a well-run company that has weathered the storm well in recent years, with earnings staying steady in the face of competition. Shares recently took a big hit after global same-store sales declines and a downgrade to forecasts, but an above-average yield and a long history of delivering for shareholders could mean that GPS stock is a bargain after this pullback.

Current yield: 5.8%

