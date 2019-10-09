9 Recession-Proof Health Care ETFs to Buy

This sector can provide a refuge from volatility. With each week there seems to be more evidence that volatility is…

This sector can provide a refuge from volatility.

With each week there seems to be more evidence that volatility is coming to Wall Street. Investors don’t have to look far to find a headline that could create challenges for the stock market, whether it’s talk of a continued decline in interest rates, the threat of conflict in the Middle East or the general uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s foreign policies amid an impeachment inquiry. In times like these, many investors turn to health care. That’s because family budgets can add or subtract vacations or home improvement, but will almost never reduce spending on life-saving drugs or medicines. If you fear a recession later this year or early next, then consider health care as your refuge — and start with one of these exchange-traded funds.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLV)

If you want to invest in health care stocks, XLV is the leading option. With nearly $17 billion in assets under management and more than two decades of trading on public markets, this sector ETF is the gold standard for investors looking for exposure to all sorts of medical companies. The ETF holds about 60 total stocks, including health care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and pharma giant Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Collectively, these stocks add up to the biggest names in U.S. health care.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

If you want a slightly deeper bench of health care stocks, this diversified Vanguard fund offers about 390 different health care companies in its sector-focused ETF. The fund’s top holdings are quite similar, but are slightly less reliant on top stocks. For instance, VHT features a bit more than 8% in JNJ versus the 10% weighting in XLV. More importantly, the expense ratio is slightly lower for this Vanguard fund at 0.10%, or $10 annually on every $10,000 invested, compared to 0.13% for the XLV ETF. These are subtle differences, but may make Vanguard’s flagship health care fund worth a look beside the larger and more popular SPDR sector fund.

iShares Global Health Care ETF (IXJ)

What the previous big ETFs lack in these health care funds, however, is a focus beyond the U.S. That’s a big missed opportunity given that some established European players like the $100 billion U.K. pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) are just as important in the ecosystem of medical companies. With a focus on the largest companies without worrying about geography, IXJ includes the same mega-caps as these other funds but also picks like AZN, Switzerland’s Novartis (NVS) and French pharma giant Sanofi (SNY). Collectively, there are more than 100 plus holdings that offer a holistic look at the worldwide health care system.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

The low-risk appeal of large-scale pharmaceutical stocks should be obvious to most investors. The entrenched revenue from life-saving drugs under patent protection is as close to a sure thing as you’ll find, and many of the biggest names in big pharma offer above-average dividends. This Invesco ETF is populated by a focused list of 30 picks that feature those characteristics, including $215 billion Merck & Co. (MRK) and its $200 billion competitor Pfizer (PFE). Sure, there is the long-term risk of disruption as medicines get older and face generic competition, but in the next few years this pharma ETF is a good way to hedge your bets against any potential declines.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

If you’re less inclined to bank on entrenched big pharma names that could see their hits run out as patents expire, then consider this iShares fund focused on the next generation of drug makers. In a nutshell, biotechnology treatments involves any process that uses living organisms or their byproducts rather than a synthetic chemical. Think a gene therapy that helps repair damaged cells or immunotherapies that turn the body’s natural defenses against a disease. The stocks here are younger and admittedly a bit more volatile, but IBB still boasts some stable health care players including Celgene Corp. (CELG) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), companies with a collective market capitalization of roughly $150 billion.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

An investor doesn’t have to rely on drugs alone to get a footprint in a recession-proof area of health care. This SPDR ETF focuses on the technology of health care, ranging from syringes and laboratory supplies to high-tech solutions like robotic surgery tools. Top holdings right now include DexCom (DXCM), which makes insulin monitors and supplies for diabetics and artificial heart valve producer Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW). As these devices show, modern medicine relies on much more than pills to achieve good health outcomes. And with almost 70 holdings, XHE is a diversified way to invest in that trend and capitalize on the recession-proof nature of these businesses.

iShares U.S. Health care Providers ETF (IHF)

For better or worse, American health care is the most expensive in the world. One way to bank on this recession-proof sector is to go for providers such as insurance companies, diagnostic companies and specialists that provide the ground floor of all revenue for the sector in the U.S. This is the strategy of IHF, which is comprised of mega-cap providers such as insurer Anthem (ANTM), pharmacy benefits heavyweight CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and diagnostics conglomerate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH). These companies are gatekeepers to health care expenses and form the first link in the food chain for the sector.

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR)

If you want a sure investment, bank on a trend that is irreversible — namely, getting older. This Global X fund offers investors an interesting play on the demographic trend of people living longer and the related health care plays that help support this trend. LNGR holds about 100 health care stocks, with a mix of companies you may know like pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), which fights heart disease and arthritis, as well as stocks like Welltower (WELL), which specializes in senior centers and assisted living facilities. As the old saying goes, demographics are destiny — and there will be no stopping LNGR regardless of any short-term economic troubles.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

If you’re truly a risk-averse investor looking for a way to sidestep a short-term bout of market volatility, you may want to avoid the previous funds because they are biased toward smaller corners of the sector. That includes the more general funds at the very beginning, which tend to lean more toward big companies than small ones. The RYH ETF evens out all of this with a strict equal-weight approach to the sector. There are 61 stocks pulled from the most popular names in health care, but the fund regularly rebalances with an aim of about 1.6% allocation for each stock. For someone seeking a low-risk tactic, this fund could be a more faithful approach to health care.

Recession-proof health care ETFs to buy:

— Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)

— Vanguard Health care ETF (VHT)

— iShares Global Health care ETF (IXJ)

— Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

— iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

— SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

— iShares U.S. Health care Providers ETF (IHF)

— Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR)

— Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

More from U.S. News

9 Top-Rated ETFs to Buy

10 of the Best New ETFs to Buy

7 Smart Tech ETFs for the Next Generation

9 Recession-Proof Health Care ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com