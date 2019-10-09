9 Financial Sector Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall

There are buying opportunities in financial stocks. Just a year ago, bank stock investors were anticipating interest rates to continue…

Just a year ago, bank stock investors were anticipating interest rates to continue to rise, creating opportunity for net interest margins to expand and earnings to grow. A lot has changed in the past year, with the Federal Reserve already issuing two interest rate cuts and the bond market pricing in two more before the end of the year. It’s looking more like the retail banking business will continue to be challenging for the foreseeable future, but there are buying opportunities in the financial sector. Here are nine financial stocks to buy, according to CFRA.

American International Group (ticker: AIG)

AIG is now roughly a decade removed from its financial crisis woes, and analyst Cathy Seifert says the long, slow turnaround in AIG’s property-casualty insurance business is finally starting to bear fruit. Seifert says AIG still has work to do in cutting costs and optimizing its restructured business, but improved underwriting fundamentals should help provide upside for the stock. Siefert says AIG’s valuation gap versus its peer group should close over time as the company improves its operating metrics and earns back investor trust. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $64 price target for AIG stock.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb is a commercial insurance and reinsurance company, and Seifert says it has proven in recent quarters it can outperform its peer group in underwriting profitability. Insurance pricing remains competitive, but Seifert says a record amount of catastrophes in recent quarters should tighten the pricing market heading into 2020. CFRA is projecting written premium growth will remain consistent between 4% and 6% next year. Despite superior fundamental performance, Seifert says Chubb’s stock is trading at a valuation discount to peers. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $160 price target for CB stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Some retail banks are feeling the pain of falling interest rates, but investment bank Goldman Sachs and its trading business are holding up relatively well. Analyst Kenneth Leon says Goldman has an opportunity to gain underwriting and advisory fee market share from struggling European banks that are cutting costs and dialing back their trading and investment banking businesses. Leon says geopolitical uncertainty is a headwind in the near term, but Goldman’s new management team is focused on expanding its asset and wealth management, investing and lending units. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $240 price target for GS stock.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Leon says JPMorgan is positioned to gain global market share in its investment division while growing fee and loan revenue in its consumer bank business. Like Goldman, Leon says JPMorgan’s international presence should benefit from a more conservative approach from European banks. Despite falling rates, Leon is calling for 2% net interest margin growth in 2019 and says the bank has upside to consumer loan and card fee revenue as long as the U.S. economy stays healthy. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for JPM stock.

MetLife (MET)

U.S. insurance and financial services leader MetLife pays a 3.9% dividend yield and trades at an earnings multiple discount to its peers. Seifert says a flatter yield curve creates margin pressures for MetLife, but deregulation and mid-single-digit growth in operating revenue should offset those margin pressures. Seifert says a strong labor market is good for group life insurance sales and retirement product sales should also grow relatively well. CFRA is projecting 2020 earnings per share of $6.07, nearly double its 2016 level. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for MET stock.

Progressive Corp. (PGR)

Progressive is one of the largest U.S. auto insurance companies. Despite a downturn in the global auto market, Seifert is projecting Progressive will grow operating revenue by between 15% and 18% in both 2019 and 2020. She says Progressive has best-in-class marketing and technology capabilities, and its revenue growth and underwriting business are outperforming its peer group. Perhaps most important for defensive investors, Seifert says Progressive is less exposed to interest rate risk than many other insurers due to its longer-term insurance obligations. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $90 price target for PGR stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

PNC is one of the largest U.S. financial services companies. Analyst Pauline Bell says a disciplined approach to underwriting has helped PNC improve its credit quality without hurting yield. In addition, BlackRock (BLK) asset management and other non-interest income helps offset the impact of falling interest rates. Non-interest income was up 7% last quarter and CFRA is projecting full-year average loan growth of 5%. PNC also raised its dividend by 21% this year to above 3%. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for PNC stock.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp is the fifth-largest U.S. retail bank by deposits. Bell says USB shares should trade at a valuation premium to its peers due to its relative insulation from lower interest rates. If interest rates fall further, Bell says U.S. Bancorp is better positioned to weather the storm given its fee-generating capacity and its cost-cutting potential. Bell says growing mortgage activity due to lower rates should boost fee income, while the bank’s payments business should get a boost from volume growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for USB stock.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Only the bravest investors dare venture into the discount broker space in recent weeks after a wave of companies, including Charles Schwab, cut trading fees to zero. The decision will take a massive bite out of Schwab’s fee revenue. However, Seifert says risk-averse investors who step in and buy the dip could be handsomely rewarded in the long term. Fee revenue currently accounts for less than 10% of Schwab’s total revenue, and the broker may be able to offset commission revenue cuts via payment for order flow. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $46 price target for SCHW stock.

