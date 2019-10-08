8 Tips in Choosing a Robo Advisor

Choosing a robo advisor is easier said than done. Robo advisors are popular with people who can’t afford a full-fledged…

Choosing a robo advisor is easier said than done.

Robo advisors are popular with people who can’t afford a full-fledged financial advisor or financial planner and don’t want to pay higher costs for basic investment advice. Initially, these digital investment platforms only provided access to a set of asset allocation portfolios based on a person’s risk tolerance. But over the past several years, robo advisors have grown to offer clients connections to human advisors, among other services. More companies are getting into the robo landscape, with news reports that mutual fund giant Vanguard is testing the waters with its robo offering. With so many companies around, it can be hard to figure out how to choose a digital advisor. Here are a few tips on how to choose a robo advisor.

Know your goals.

Investors should think about their goals before reviewing robo advisors, says Laura Varas, CEO and founder of Hearts & Wallets, a consumer data and research firm. Some people may just need advice on selecting investments for a portfolio with only one goal in mind, while others may be saving for several goals. Once investors know what they want, they can decide if it’s enough to own one investment model that has a set asset allocation and automatically rebalances to take advantage of portfolio efficiencies like tax-loss harvesting and automatic investment, or if they need a little more help to save for multiple goals at once.

Facilitate goal planning.

Robo advisors should offer tools and advice for investors to learn about their risk tolerance and what they need to reach their short- and long-term goals, says Mike Kerins, founder and CEO of RobustWealth, a robo advisory. “What are they doing to help you reach your goals and how do they talk to you about reaching those goals?” he says. In addition to risk tolerance, investors need to take into consideration their time horizon and how long they have to reach those goals. Investors should also find out how customized the portfolio will be fit their goals and time horizon.

Understand the fees and minimums investments.

Robo advisory costs and minimum investment levels vary by platform and service, Varas says. Some don’t require a minimum amount to open an account, with annual account fees as low as 0.25%, which means $25 for every $10,000 invested annually. Those account fees are on top of the fees for the mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Varas says investors who don’t need much human support and just want a small amount of smart portfolio management should look for the lowest management fee. She says people who want a mid-level service such as access to phone representatives or live chats may need to pay more for that option or have larger minimum balances.

Review support staff credentials.

Gailyn Johnson, chief operating officer at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management Group, says investors who want to speak to an advisor should dig deeper into the robo advisor’s support service. She recommends finding out when the support staff available: Is it only certain hours of the day or night? Are people available 24/7? If an investor wants to speak to an advisor, ask about the required training and background of the person giving advice, she says. “Are these people licensed and able to actually talk about this and help educate you to understand what is available?”

Check the ease of access.

Greg McBride, a chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, says he’s subjective for every investor. “How well does the design appeal to you? How easy is it to use? The whole idea here is to encourage yourself to invest, and a frustrating consumer experience is going to be the opposite of that,” he says. McBride says to start, investors should look at what type of calculators and educational information is available. They should also see if the robo advisor offers other financial services such as savings or banking capabilities. “The landscape is evolving, so what’s available today is not going to be the same as what’s available six to 12 months from now,” he says.

Make sure goals are well integrated.

For people who are saving for more than one goal, make sure all those goals are integrated, Varas says. Many people with long-term goals may have plans to save for their children’s college education and retirement. Best practices show that it’s important that the two are done together. “You can’t say let’s do retirement first, then college,” she says. “Investors should look for a (service) that helps them allocate their savings across these two goals, and they should get specific dollar recommendations of how much to be saving.” Varas adds it’s only been in the past few years that robo advisors are giving specific dollar amount recommendations.

Dive into the offerings.

To keep expenses down, robo advisors generally offer low-cost, index-based mutual funds and ETFs. But Johnson says, investors should look beyond simple portfolio construction and understand the type of mutual funds and ETFs offered. “What are those investments? Are they proprietary funds? Or are they third-party funds?” she says. Some offer in-house investment funds and some offer funds from several different issuers to create their model portfolios. The platform should explain how they perform due diligence when selecting funds for their different asset allocation models.

Know when a robo advisor isn’t right.

Robo advisors can help people with small amounts of money automatically invest in equities or fixed income, but there could be even cheaper options available, McBride says. Depending on costs or investment minimums, it may make more sense to open a diversified mutual fund when an investor only has a small dollar to invest. “Robo advisors came about to facilitate investing in small dollar amounts because the mutual fund industry didn’t do a great job of accommodating that,” he says. “Now that option exists in the mutual fund world.” One example is Fidelity Investment’s line of zero-expense mutual funds, which have no account minimums, with no account fees.

Here are eight tips to help choose a robo advisor:

— Know your goals.

— Facilitate goal planning.

— Understand the fees and minimums investments.

— Review support staff credentials.

— Check the ease of access.

— Make sure goals are well integrated.

— Dive into the offerings.

— Know when a robo advisor isn’t right.

More from U.S. News

7 Retirement Investment Strategies to Avoid

7 Types of Popular Investment Portfolios

7 Great Blogs for Investing Tips

8 Tips in Choosing a Robo Advisor originally appeared on usnews.com