8 Stress-Busting Mood Boosters to Feel Better in the Office

Reducing stress in the office

Job stress can take its toll in more ways than one. Too much stress for too long can lead to serious health problems that may affect you mentally as well as physically. Click through the slideshow to discover stress-busting mood boosters that can help you feel better at work.

Meditate for 60 seconds.

George Chiang, an ergonomist for the Ergonomic Trends blog, says one of the most powerful techniques to deal with stress is meditation. “It can instantly bring you back to the present and reset your mental state,” he says. Chiang recommends the following breathing meditation that can be helpful whenever things reach a boiling point at the office. Set the timer to one minute and do the following:

— Sit comfortably in your chair with your feet touching the ground.

— Soften your gaze as you relax your body and let everything hang loosely.

— Close your eyes.

— Focus on your breath as you slowly inhale. Follow its movement as it enters your mouth, passes through the esophagus and fills up your lungs.

— As you exhale, follow the breath back out as it releases all the burdens that have nothing to do with the present.

— If your mind starts to wander, gently bring it back to your breath without judgment.

If you have longer than one minute to meditate, Chiang recommends trying this eight-minute breathing meditation.

Add positivity to negative thinking.

Sarah Morris, founder and director of Brain Happy, which she founded to help people reduce their susceptibility to stress and burnout at work, suggests the following: “Whenever you have a negative thought, add a positive thought to the end.” As an example, she suggests saying something to yourself like this when you feel stress and negativity arising: “I am so bored at work today, but at least I will have fun at my yoga class tonight.” According to Morris, “Doing this repeatedly trains your brain to think more positively. After doing this over and over, your brain will start to naturally have less negative thoughts and more positive thoughts without you making any effort.”

Practice positive psychology.

Morris also suggests “talking to the mirror” to help temper stressful feelings in the office and maintain a positive outlook. “Every time you go to the bathroom, find one positive thing to say to yourself,” she says. “Not only does it make you feel great about yourself, but it also helps form a habit of positive thinking.” Morris suggests testing out some examples of self-talk like the following: “The client loved that presentation you gave today — great job!” or “You look great in that shirt: You should wear it more often.”

Learn to say no.

Nina LaRosa, marketing director of Moxie Media, which offers exercise and healthy lifestyle training for employees, emphasizes that though it may go against your first instinct, there is nothing wrong with saying no. “This is not an exercise in the physical sense, but it is certainly an exercise in advocating for yourself at work,” LaRosa says. “If you are feeling stressed and overworked, and you simply don’t have the capacity to take on another task or project, say no politely but firmly. Explain your workload, and your co-workers and manager will likely understand. When you are able to focus on the work at hand, you should feel less stressed.”

Take a mood walk.

Julie Gurner, an executive performance coach, has a mental tip that she recommends from a psychological standpoint to squash stress: taking time every day to leave your desk and go for a brief walk. “Recent studies find that people who take the time to go for a brief lunchtime walk reduce their stress and improve their mood — not to mention it helps with body aches that being in the same position all day can foster,” Gurner says. She adds that as a bonus, those who take lunchtime strolls also experience enhanced afternoon performance at a time when work output typically tends to slump.

Practice the ’90/10′ rule.

Mariah Heller, who owns corporate wellness and pain-management company Pain-Free Fitness, says her No. 1 suggestion to promote mental peace and manage stress at work is to practice the “90/10” rule in the office. This strategy can give you a break from patterns that can become mentally unhealthy as well as physically problematic, like sitting at a desk for too long. “The 90/10 rule is fairly simple: Every 90 minutes, disrupt your pattern for 10 minutes,” Heller says. “Those 10-minute breaks improve our health, productivity and energy levels.” She also recommends ditching your electronics for 10 minutes every hour and a half. “This is the hardest habit to enforce,” Heller says. “Push yourself to ditch your phone and computer during your 10-minute breaks. In order to truly increase your productivity, posture and energy, you must give your brain a break from technology, even for a few minutes.”

Name what you’re feeling and what’s important to you.

Communication coach and mindfulness-based hypnotherapist Rachel Davies notes that often, stress and anxiety can be overwhelming because people lack a clear object or focus. To get around this and bring your stress levels down, she suggests “naming the feeling that you have.” To intensify the power of this exercise, she suggests also “naming the need that’s important to you underneath the feeling.” For example, Davies advises saying something to yourself like this when stress strikes: “I’m feeling mad because professionalism is important to me, and I hear people talking about personal things when we’re doing work.” Once you know what you feel stressed about, according to Davies, “just naming this” will automatically bring your stress response down.

Recognize stress when it’s happening.

Julie Potiker, a mindfulness instructor and author of “Life Falls Apart, But You Don’t Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos,” recommends allowing yourself to recognize when stress is coming up in your body. “Name it, and identify what you are feeling and where,” Potiker says. For an example of how to do this, Potiker suggests saying something to yourself like the following when experiencing stressful moments: “I feel stressed; my neck is tightening up. I feel anxious; my stomach feels upset. I feel agitated; I’m tapping my feet a lot.” She notes that “naming the emotion and observing where it is occurring physically in your body is one way to use mindfulness to step into awareness and out of the intensity of the emotional state.”

