8 Stocks Poised for Earnings and Revenue Beats

Third-quarter earnings season is starting to ramp up, and seasoned investors know earnings are one of the biggest and best market catalysts out there. S&P 500 index earnings growth in the second quarter was the weakest it’s been since 2016. Bank of America is forecasting a 2% drop in S&P 500 earnings per share in the third quarter, but the analyst team is expecting a handful of stocks to exceed market expectations and report earnings and revenue above consensus analyst estimates. Here are eight stocks to buy that could surprise to the upside on revenue and earnings.

Apple (ticker: AAPL)

Apple took a big chance with its margins when it lowered the price of its iPhone 11 devices compared to last year’s models. However, early indications for iPhone sales have been positive, suggesting the gamble is paying off. Analyst Wamsi Mohan says cutting iPhone pricing could be especially helpful in stimulating upgrades in China. Mohan says Apple shares are priced at a reasonable valuation, its services offerings still have relatively low penetration and its user base is very loyal. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $250 price target for AAPL stock.

Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)

Church & Dwight produces a range of household and personal care products, including Arm & Hammer, OxyClean and Trojan brand products. Analyst Olivia Tong recently upgraded CHD ahead of third-quarter earnings and says the stock’s recent weakness presents an excellent long-term buying opportunity. She says Church & Dwight has been one of the most consistent companies in the consumer staples group given its value-centric portfolio, its cost discipline and its impressive stream of new products. Many of its products are also relatively recession-proof. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $83 price target for CHD stock.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

IQVIA is a medical specialty company that is the world’s largest source of drug utilization data. The health care solutions company beat consensus revenue estimates in the second quarter with 7% growth, and analyst Derik de Bruin says investors are in for a repeat performance this quarter. He says biotech end markets are healthy and IQVIA should be able to further leverage its clinical development solutions and commercial technology offerings. Finally, de Bruin says IQVIA has further growth opportunities via capital deployment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for IQV stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

Kimberly-Clark makes personal care and health care products, including Huggies, Kotex and Kleenex brand products. Tong also recently upgraded Kimberly-Clark ahead of third-quarter earnings and says impressive organic sales growth, improving margins and declining raw materials costs should drive earnings and valuation upside. Kimberly-Clark has a leading market share in durable categories such as tissues, diapers and paper towels that should remain solid even during an economic downturn. In addition, the stock’s 3% dividend is the highest among its peer group. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $155 price target for KMB stock.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For years, Lowe’s has been chasing Home Depot (HD) in terms of business and share price performance. However, analyst Elizabeth Suzuki says the years of underperformance are now over. In the second quarter, Lowe’s proved for the first time in recent memory that it can beat Home Depot in same-store sales growth. Suzuki says Lowe’s is also building loyalty among professional customers. Even after a strong year-to-date performance, Lowe’s stock still trades at a significant valuation discount to Home Depot based on consensus estimates. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for LOW stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)

Marathon is a mid-sized oil and gas exploration and production company that has assets primarily focused in the U.S., Libya, Equatorial Guinea, the U.K. and Iraq. Analyst Doug Leggate says Marathon exceeded analyst earnings and production expectations in the second-quarter and is poised to do so again in the third quarter. Leggate says the company’s sustainable free cash flow is underappreciated at its current market valuation, and the company also has one of the strongest balance sheets among large-cap E&Ps. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $18 price target for MRO stock.

Twitter (TWTR)

In recent years, social media giant Twitter has been one of the most volatile and unpredictable earnings season stocks. However, analyst Justin Post says Twitter is finally on the right track in monetizing its massive user base, and the company should benefit from secular growth in mobile and online video. Twitter still has a long runway for growth in users, user engagement and advertiser penetration. Post says a strong finish to the year could set the stage for revenue growth to reaccelerate in 2020. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $46 price target for TWTR stock.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world with roughly 3,300 classes of equipment rental. United Rental reported a rare earnings miss in the second quarter, but analyst Ross Gilardi says investors should expect United to get back on track when it reports third-quarter numbers. Gilardi says United will benefit from a secular trend toward equipment rental and away from ownership. In addition, he says the company’s balance sheet creates potential for additional accretive merger deals. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for URI stock.

