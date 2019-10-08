8 Facts to Know About Money Market Mutual Funds

Money market funds are usually considered to be safe. Money market mutual funds are a popular option for investors saving…

Money market mutual funds are a popular option for investors saving for short-term goals or want a temporary place to stash cash. But some people confuse these mutual funds with similarly sounding money market savings accounts, which are a type of bank product. Money market mutual funds are investment products. The Securities and Exchange Commission, known as the SEC, overhauled these products during the Great Recession when the net asset value of the Reserve Primary Fund, the original money market funds, fell under $1 in part because of its investments in Lehman Brothers, one of the first times a retail money market fund didn’t hold its net asset value. Retail investors now have further protections to keep these viable, lower-risk investment options. Here are eight facts to know about money market funds.

They are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Unlike a bank money market savings account, sometimes marketed as high-yield savings accounts, money market mutual funds or exchange-traded funds are not FDIC insured, says Craig Bolanos, CEO of Wealth Management Group. Bank money market accounts are FDIC insured on balances up to $250,000. That’s because the Federal Reserve oversees banks. Money market accounts aren’t overseen by the FDIC because it is not a bank product. Money market funds are offered by mutual fund and exchange-traded fund issuers overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in very rare cases, holders can lose their principal, like any other investment.

There are three main types.

There are three main share types of money market funds, says Brian Schaefer, wealth portfolio manager at Johnson Financial Group. The first type is a U.S. Treasury money market fund. These funds invest in U.S. Treasury notes and are considered the safest option but also usually have the lowest yield. Similarly, government securities money market funds hold U.S. Treasurys and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasurys, also considered very safe. Prime money market funds have the highest yield but will hold short-term commercial paper and short-term corporate debt which have a slightly higher risk. “There is risk but very low risk,” he says.

There are low to no investment minimums.

Money market mutual funds may have low to no minimum investment levels to open the account, Schaefer says. Money market funds charge an expense ratio, which is the cost to manage the fund. Schaefer says they look for funds where the annual costs are around 0.2%, or $20 per $10,000 invested. To determine a fund’s true yield, investors need to subtract the expense ratio from the yield. Comparatively, some bank money market accounts may have minimum investments of $5,000 or more to open and sometimes charge fees if the money in the account drops below the minimum investment level.

Investors should select funds based on their risk tolerance.

Craig Mauermann, fixed income manager at Johnson Financial Group, says while investors should look at fees, they should also mind other aspects of the fund to determine what’s right for their money. He says investors should review the portfolio manager’s performance over time and if that performance is done on a risk-adjusted basis. “You don’t buy a fund that’s got the highest yield if they’re doing it by also buying the most aggressive credit,” Mauermann says, meaning that the manager may be buying lower-quality credit to boost yields and taking higher risk. This is particularly true for prime money market funds.

Money market savings accounts differ from money market mutual funds.

People who need to hold high cash balances should weigh the pros and cons between bank money market savings accounts and money market mutual funds, Bolanos says. Which product is better may depend on how much they have to invest. “If you have millions of dollars to deploy, you’re probably going to use money market mutual funds,” he says. “If you’re simply looking to keep cash reserves less than $250,000 as a permanent staple you may want a money market account that’s FDIC insured.” He says traditionally money market funds had higher yields but in the current bond market environment, especially for U.S. Treasurys, there’s not much difference in yields.

Prime money market funds may charge extra fees.

Following the financial crisis from more than a decade ago, the SEC created rules to protect investors and increase liquidity in money market funds. During times of financial stress, some prime money market funds can charge liquidity fees or have redemption gates, says Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. These funds may charge holders extra fees to withdraw their money or not allow the fundholder to withdraw money for a set amount of time, which is generally 10 days if it is in the best interest of the fund. “The reason they do that is they want the market to settled down and hopefully there is a better opportunity to liquidate some investments so investors can get their money back,” Barnes says.

Money market funds have different share classes.

One of the SEC’s biggest changes to money market mutual funds was to create two share classes to further protect retail investors, Shaefer says. The agency now distinguishes between retail share classes of money market funds and institutional share classes. The main difference between the two is that retail money market funds are still allowed to use the stable $1 net asset value while institutional funds are required to use a floating net asset value, he says. This change was in response to the run on assets in the Reserve Primary Fund in 2008 when institutional investors were quicker to pull their money out than retail investors, he says. This share class applies to prime market funds which include corporate debt as part of the holdings.

The SEC changed the guidelines for money market funds.

As part of the SEC reforms, traditional money market funds are required to hold debt instruments, with maturity periods under 13 months and must maintain a certain amount of liquid assets every week, Barnes says. That’s different than some ultra-short-duration mutual funds and ETFs that have debuted in the past several years to offer competition to money market mutual funds with higher yields. Barnes says these newer funds aren’t traditional money market funds and can take more risks, so investors need to review these newer funds credit and maturity risks since these funds don’t have to follow the same guidelines.

