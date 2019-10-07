7 Ways Millennials Are Becoming Great Investors

Millennial investors deserve more credit. Millennial investors don’t always get the best rep: They’re often accused of not investing enough…

Millennial investors don’t always get the best rep: They’re often accused of not investing enough and investing too conservatively when they do. “Many argue that millennials are scared to invest because they entered the workforce during the recession and witnessed the economic and financial fallout,” says Jason Friday, head of Wealth Management Planning at Citizens Bank. “However, millennials are one of the best generations at saving and are becoming increasingly savvy at putting those savings to work.” In fact, millennial investors may be better examples of how to invest than other generations give them credit for. Here are seven examples of millennial investing at its best and the lessons all investors can take from it.

Millennials know to start saving early.

The best thing you can do for your investments is start early. “Through compounding and time, investors can grow their wealth by saving and investing early and consistently,” says Ian Post, principal at Fifth Set Investment Advisors. Those early years are critical: A person who invests $200 per month only from age 25 to age 35 could retire with more money than someone who invests $200 per month every year from age 35 to age 65, assuming they earned the same rate of return. “Millennials have bought into the idea of the importance of saving early,” Post says. Hopefully future generations will follow their example.

Millennials are investing in their 401(k)s.

Employer-sponsored plans are “one of the best (and easiest) ways millennials have started to successfully invest in their future,” Friday says. The 2019 average account balance in millennial 401(k)s held at Fidelity Investments, which holds over 16 million 401(k) accounts, was $129,800. According to the National Institute on Retirement Security, when they’re offered and eligible to participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan, over 94% of millennials opted in in 2014. “Employers are incentivizing you to invest for retirement and everyone should be taking advantage of this opportunity by contributing at least enough to get the full employer match,” Friday says. “There’s no point leaving potential free money from your employer on the table.”

They’re leveraging HSAs.

A lesser known employer benefit that savvy millennials are taking advantage of, according to Friday, is the health savings account (HSA). “Discerning millennials are utilizing this type of account while they’re young and healthy,” he says. “The tactic is to pay for current medical expenses out of pocket as much as possible and let the health savings account grow and compound on a tax-free basis (including FICA).” Employers may even subsidize an HSA through a fixed amount or matching contributions like they do in 401(k)s. “To qualify you have to be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) and there are of course certain limits and restrictions, but this is another valuable investment option to consider,” Friday says.

They pay attention to investment cost.

“In the past, the idea that investors needed a high-paid, well-connected portfolio manager to find ‘undervalued’ or ‘mispriced’ securities was accepted wisdom,” Post says. “Over time, however, evidence emerged that very few active managers outperformed their benchmarks.” Millennials have been “following the evidence” and investing their dollars into low-cost passive index funds instead of active ones. In 2018, $174 billion flowed out of active U.S. equity funds while nearly $207 billion went into passive U.S. equity funds, according to Morningstar.

Millennial investors demand top value.

It’s not just cost that matters to millennial investors; they also want top value regardless of the price they’re paying. Among Ally Invest’s customer base, 58% of its low-cost managed portfolio accounts are owned by millennials. “The general population has millennials to thank for setting today’s new standard in low-cost investing,” says Stefan McVeigh, director at Ally Invest. “Digital transformation and automation have changed the investing game for all generations, but millennials are more likely than any other to use online money (and) budgeting forums to seek out value.” Millennials recognize that low cost plus diversification plus automation equal great value, McVeigh says, and “that’s exactly what millennials expect.” Their demand for value can be seen through the ever diminishing annual advisory fees for diversified robo advisor portfolios.

Millennial investors prioritize impact investing.

“Millennials are one of the most vocal generations on environmental and social issues and as a result, they have been a driving force of ESG investing,” Friday says. According to MSCI, millennials, 90% of whom want to increase their investment in socially responsible investments, could drive $15 trillion to $20 trillion into U.S.-based ESG investments. Over two-thirds of millennials versus 36% of baby boomers believe in using investments to express social, political and environmental value. And investors don’t need to sacrifice returns to do it: MSCI found that highly rated ESG companies were more profitable and lower risk than their lower-rated peers. “Soon impact investing could become the new norm,” Friday says.

They know when and where to find help.

“Millennials are realistic about needing advice when it comes to meeting their financial goals,” says Jeffrey Swett, managing director of wealth management for The Swett Wealth Management Group at UBS Financial Services. Contrary to what one might expect from the first generation of “digital natives,” who came of age alongside Facebook, millennials don’t just rely on social media and online sources for investment advice. “They seek personal advice from people they trust and who listen to them,” Swett says, particularly family-referred financial advisors. Knowing when and where to ask for investing help is an important self-awareness for any investor to have.

Lessons to take from millennial investing:

— Start saving early.

— Max out your 401(k)s.

— Leverage HSAs.

— Pay attention to investment cost.

— Demand top value.

— You can invest for impact and returns.

— Know when and where to find help.

