7 Things to Know About Money Market Mutual Funds

Money market mutual funds are designed to serve as a cash-like position in investor’s portfolios. They act like cash, with a stable net asset value (NAV) of $1 per share in most cases, and can be transferred as quickly as cash (usually the next day). While money market mutual funds can be a steady part of any portfolio, it’s important to understand what money market funds are and how they differ from cash and other investments before investing. Here are seven things to know about money market funds to help you decide if they belong in your portfolio.

The definition of money market.

The money market is a segment of the financial market where short-term — usually with maturities between one day and one year — debt investments are traded. Money market mutual funds are a way to invest in the money market. Money market funds invest “in short-term, liquid fixed-income securities with the goal of having a stable value and paying interest monthly to an investor,” says Judy E. Brown, a senior financial advisor at Berman McAleer. “In general, a money market fund is the default cash position when dealing with an investment account.” Money market mutual funds are not the same as money market accounts. A money market account is an interest-bearing bank account. A money market mutual fund is an investment you hold in a brokerage account at a financial services firm.

Money market funds are not FDIC-insured.

The distinction between money market accounts and money market mutual funds is important because while money market accounts at banks and credit unions are FDIC-insured, money market mutual funds are not. “With an FDIC-insured vehicle, it’s guaranteed the bank will repay the customer up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category,” Brown says. This means if your bank goes out of business, you’ll still get the funds in your money market account back, up to $250,000. But money market mutual funds are investments, and with investments, there’s no guarantee. While money market funds are often touted as “safe” investments, it’s important to be aware that they are not risk-free. “Investors choose money market funds over FDIC products because, historically, they’ve paid a higher yield,” Brown says.

There are three types of money market mutual funds.

“There are several different categories of money market mutual funds based on the investments of the fund,” says Kenneth Van Leeuwen, founder and managing director of Van Leeuwen & Co. in Princeton, New Jersey. Government money market funds invest in government securities like U.S. Treasurys and securities issued by government sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Prime money market mutual funds also invest in these government securities but they may add private instruments like corporate notes and certificates of deposit from domestic and foreign issuers to their menu. Lastly are municipal money market funds, which fall into two categories: national municipal funds, which earn interest that is exempt from federal income tax, and state municipal funds, which earn interest that is exempt from both federal and state income taxes, Van Leeuwen says.

The benefits of money market mutual funds.

In addition to potentially offering tax exempt interest (compliments of municipal money market funds), money market mutual funds provide many other benefits, including “price stability, liquidity, security, short duration (and) diversification,” Van Leeuwen says. Money market mutual funds aim to keep a stable NAV of $1 per share. This coupled with the high credit quality and short-term nature of the fund’s investments make money market mutual funds “one of the least volatile investments,” he says. “These funds are also well diversified within the types of securities they invest in making them less exposed to risks associated with each individual issuer.” For investors, this boils down to money market mutual funds being a fairly stable place to keep cash while earning more interest than a checking account.

Money market funds can earn higher interest than cash accounts.

Of the benefits of money market mutual funds, perhaps the greatest is their ability to earn a higher interest rate than a traditional cash account. Investment accounts come with a default cash or cash-like position where money can be kept between trades and cash dividends accumulate. “The yield on these default sweep accounts can often be significantly lower than higher yield money market funds,” says Sean McKeon, portfolio manager and CCO at FundX. “As an example, at Charles Schwab, the current default taxable sweep fund is paying just 0.18%,” whereas Schwab’s prime money fund Schwab Value Advantage is currently paying 1.84%, its current seven-day yield. “To move your cash into SWVXX, a Schwab account holder must make a trade to buy that fund,” he says. “The trade costs nothing, and the shares are stable at $1 per share, but Schwab assumes most investors won’t bother to place that trade.”

Money market funds are more volatile than a savings account.

While money market mutual funds offer many advantages, it’s not all roses. What is an advantage in one instance may be a disadvantage in another. For example, take their comparatively low volatility. Next to riskier investments, money market mutual funds are very stable, but next to a savings account, they may come across less favorably. “While savings account returns are affected by interest rates, they aren’t as volatile,” says Mike Windle, owner of C. Curtis Financial Group in Plymouth, Michigan. “When rates move, they will almost immediately be reflected in a money market mutual fund, while in a savings account it will lag. Also, savings accounts rates are so low they won’t move very much if rates go lower, while a money market with a higher yield will see a more significant drop.”

Money market funds are not intended for long-term investing.

Money market mutual funds can be a good investment if you use them as intended, i.e. as an alternative to cash. “In reality, these funds are typically used as a holding place for money that is waiting to be invested or being safe guarded during volatile or poor times in the market,” Windle says. “While these are considered a security, they are definitely not for long-term investing, and not an investing strategy, rather a good placeholder for funds while you are figuring out your investing strategy.” Don’t put money into a money market mutual fund thinking it’ll provide for your long-term goals. Instead, view them as an alternative to a high yield savings account.

