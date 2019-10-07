7 Health Benefits of Apples

Consider the versatility and variety of apples. Along with blueberries, grapes, oranges and other selections, apples are widely considered a…

Consider the versatility and variety of apples.

Along with blueberries, grapes, oranges and other selections, apples are widely considered a “super fruit” because they’re so healthy. Apples are a staple of healthy fall foods. “Apples provide an array of health benefits and are highly versatile,” says Emily Hamm, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Northside Hospital in Atlanta. “Not only are they delicious raw, but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, such as stewed, pureed, baked, in jams, in drinks or paired with certain meats and cheeses.”

Another great thing about apples is that there are so many different varieties: Red Delicious, McIntosh, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious are some of the more popular ones. U.S. growers produce more than 200 unique apple varieties, according to USApple, a trade organization that represents the nation’s 7,500 apple growers.

The Mayo Clinic calls apples “the original health food.” Considering the nutritional value of a typical apple, it’s easy to see why. A medium apple of 6.4 ounces has just 95 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It contains 25 carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 14% of the RDI (reference daily intake) of vitamin C. The RDI is the daily intake level of a nutrient that would typically meet the federal government’s requirements for up to 98% of healthy people in all demographic groups in the U.S.

A medium apple also contains 6% of the RDI for potassium and 5% of the RDI for vitamin K. Apples are “beneficial to our gastrointestinal, brain, skin, hormone, heart and liver health,” says Mary E. Johnson, a registered dietitian with UC Health, the affiliate health system of the University of Cincinnati.

Here are seven health benefits of apples:

1. A great source of fiber

Apples are high in fiber, containing both soluble and insoluble fiber, says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia. Fiber is good for digestion and helps keep you regular. Keep in mind, when an apple is processed into applesauce or apple juice, almost all of the fiber content is lost; a cup of apple juice contains just half a gram of fiber.

“So take a bite — for the crisp juiciness of the apple and for your health,” Gloede says. Be sure to eat not just the apple’s flesh, but also the skin, which is high in fiber.

One fiber in particular, a soluble fiber called pectin, is particularly plentiful in apples and seems to offer multiple benefits. This soluble fiber aids in digestion. Pectin from apples appears to stimulate beneficial gut bacteria, according to research published in 2016 in the journal Nutrients. Pectin may also play a protective role in the prevention of obesity and associated metabolic and inflammatory disorders, researchers wrote. They note that pectin could become a useful tool for clinically managing patients with metabolic disorders.

2. Decreased blood glucose levels

As noted, apples are high in soluble fiber like pectin, which dissolves in water and forms a gel in the gastrointestinal tract, Hamm says. This slows down the digestion rate of sugar and carbohydrates. The slowing down promotes normal blood glucose levels by preventing extreme highs and lows in blood sugars. High blood glucose, or hyperglycemia, affects people who have diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Early signs of hyperglycemia include a frequent need to urinate, increased thirst, fatigue, headache and blurred vision. If left untreated, hyperglycemia can cause toxic acids to accumulate in your blood and urine, which can lead to additional symptoms like confusion, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and a coma, according to the Mayo Clinic.

3. Lowers bad cholesterol

The soluble fiber content in apples also prevents absorption of some dietary cholesterol in the body, which can affect overall cholesterol levels, Hamm says. This can help lower LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol. Lowering your cholesterol helps protect your cardiovascular health.

Research suggests that eating apples can be good for your cardiovascular health. One study by Ohio State University researchers found that consuming just one apple a day for four weeks lowered blood levels of a substance associated with hardening of the arteries by 40%. Researchers found that apples lowered blood levels of oxidized LDL, or “bad” cholesterol. When LDL cholesterol interacts with free radicals to become oxidized, the cholesterol is more likely to promote inflammation and can cause damage to tissues, researchers found.

4. Cell protection

Free radicals may be linked to heart disease, cancer and other chronic illnesses, according to the Mayo Clinic. All apples contain antioxidants, molecules that play a role in preventing chronic diseases by shielding healthy cells from damage from free radicals, substances the body generates as a byproduct of oxidative stress, says Kate Patton, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.

Apples are a good source of flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, research suggests. Antioxidants are chemicals that neutralize free radicals, preventing them from causing damage to the body. Free radicals are damaged cells created by stressors and inflammation. “Keep in mind that two-thirds of the antioxidants are in the peel,” Patton says. In addition, she notes that cooking or baking apples does decrease the amount of vitamin C, but if you keep and consume the skin, you’ll still get the benefits of fiber and some antioxidants.

5. Lowered risk of diabetes

Research suggests that consuming apples can help ward off Type 2 diabetes, Patton says. Consuming more whole fruits, including apples, was significantly associated with a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to an analysis of three studies published in the British Medical Journal.

Researchers analyzed three long-running studies involving 187,382 participants. People who at least two servings each week of certain whole fruits — including apples — reduced their risk for Type 2 diabetes by as much as 23% compared to people who consumed less than one serving a month, the analysis found. Other research has found that the fiber in apples slows the digestion and absorption of sugar. This in turn causes sugar to enter the bloodstream more slowly, thereby keeping blood sugar levels steady.

6. Weight control

Because they contain high amounts of soluble fiber, eating apples helps promote a feeling of fullness, Hamm says. They’re also low in calories, with a medium-sized apple containing about 52 calories. “They make for a great snack, paired with peanut butter or Greek yogurt, or as part of a meal,” Hamm says. “Having an apple as part of a meal is a great way to cut the calories and still feel satisfied.” For example, a fresh apple could be part of your lunch with a salad or sandwich, or it could be a healthy dessert with dinner.

7. Possible shield against cancer

Consuming apples is associated with lowering your risk of different types of cancer in different parts of the body, according to an analysis of 41 studies published in 2016 in the journal Public Health Nutrition. The studies looked at a wide array of types of cancers, including breast, colorectal, lung, bladder and kidney cancer. Apples contain several antioxidant and phytochemical properties that fight stress on the body’s cells, Hamm says. “Research has linked the intake of antioxidants to the reduction of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, certain kinds of cancer (like lung and colon cancer) and improved neurological health,” Hamm says.

