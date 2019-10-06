6 Unusual Ways to Cook With Cauliflower

It seems almost everywhere you look these days cauliflower is popping up. For years, cauliflower was mostly ignored, unless it…

It seems almost everywhere you look these days cauliflower is popping up. For years, cauliflower was mostly ignored, unless it was roasted. But packed with many nutrients, including vitamins C and K, a good source of fiber, low in calories and zero fat, this superfood is finally getting its day of glory.

Unfortunately, I’m already getting tired of people suggesting it as a substitute for rice (I’m a wild rice lover!), as a substitute for flour in pizza dough (I actually prefer my crust from 100% whole grains!) or for breading chicken cutlets.

I won’t argue that these are healthy options, but I keep thinking there needs to be more exciting ways to cook with cauliflower. So I did what any good nutritionist would do, I asked my creative colleagues what they suggest.

1. Popcorn

“Though popcorn is an antioxidant-rich whole grain, cauliflower popcorn is a fun alternative that boosts veggie intake. Instead of serving roasted cauliflower as a side dish, serve smaller, popcorn-size nuggets as a snack and toss them with some fun, popcorn-style toppings, such as Parmesan cheese and smoked paprika; everything but the bagel seasoning; or garlic powder and salt.”

— Samantha Cassetty, New York City-based registered dietitian nutritionist and weight loss expert.

2. Creamy Soup without the Dairy

‘While I love creamy soups, I don’t like cream in my soup. This could be a culinary dilemma if I hadn’t uncovered the use of pureed, cooked cauliflower. I add two cups of the puree to a can of tomato soup for a creamy version that adds a whopping six grams of fiber and no additional saturated fat to the pot. Also, individuals who can’t tolerate dairy foods and/or don’t eat any foods from animals can now enjoy a plant-based creamy soup.”

— Dr. Joan Salge Blake, registered dietitian nutritionist, clinical professor at Boston University and host to nutrition and health podcast, SpotOn!

3. Hash Brown “Potatoes”

“I love baking a crave-worthy, lower-carb version of hash browns using cauliflower instead of potato for a diabetes-friendlier alternative. To make them, I boil 1 pound cauliflower florets; drain and mash with 11/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil; then stir in 1/3 cup shelled hemp seeds, 11/2 tablespoons chia seeds, 3 minced scallions, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 large organic eggs, and sea salt, rosemary, black pepper (or cayenne pepper) and turmeric to taste. Then I drop the mixture onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, forming 12 (3-inch diameter) patties; bake in a 475-degree oven for about 25 minutes (flipping patties halfway through baking); and serve them warm alongside scrambled eggs or dolloped with organic sour cream or a dairy-free alternative.”

— Jackie Newgent, registered dietitian nutritionist, author of “The Clean & Simple Diabetes Cookbook” and nutrition adviser for Lunch Unpacked.

4. Tabbouleh

“Why stop at rice when thinking about cauliflower as a grain substitute? I use it in a tabbouleh-style salad instead of bulgar, along with parsley, mint, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon and olive oil. Don’t get me wrong, I adore whole-grain bulgar (and rice, for that matter), but riced cauliflower stands in beautifully when you want an all-vegetable dish.”

— Ellie Krieger, registered dietitian nutritionist, best-selling cookbook author and TV personality.

5. Super Smoothie

“Use frozen cauliflower florets in smoothies! Add 1/2 cup cooked cauliflower to your favorite smoothie. It makes smoothies super creamy and thick for just 15 calories, but the best part is it adds fiber, vitamin C, and other disease-fighting compounds!”

— Dawn Jackson Blatner, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “The Superfood Swap.”

6. Healthy Cheese Sauce

“You can make a cheese sauce healthier by adding cauliflower. Simply cook cauliflower and garlic, add some vegetable broth and milk, season with salt and pepper and add some shredded cheese (such as cheddar or Parmesan). Blend it all together, and you’ll be surprised how creamy and savory it is. The sauce works great as an Alfredo sauce or cream sauce.”

— Patricia Bannan, nationally recognized nutritionist and healthy cooking expert.

