Bookended as it is by the post-Halloween sugar crash and post-Thanksgiving turkey coma, November also serves as a run up to the most frantic shopping of the year. Meanwhile, smart investors will seize on the opportunity to avoid long lines of Black Friday and the Cyber Monday chum feed to land some truly meaningful bargains by way of Wall Street.

And so, here are five dividend stocks to note for November:

— Nike (ticker: NKE)

— JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

— Rites Ltd. (RITES)

— FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index ETF (NFRA)

— American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

Nike (NKE)

The Oregon-based athletic footwear company is on quite the run these days. Up 21% for the year and trading pennies shy of $99 per share, Nike “is increasing its proportion of direct-to-consumer sales through Nike-owned apps, which have forged relationships with consumers,” says Matthew Quinlan, portfolio manager, research analyst at Franklin Templeton Investments.

And while it’s not quite a dividend king just yet, maybe its time to start polishing the crown.

“The company’s solid track record of financial outperformance is reflected in 17 years of consecutive dividend increases,” Quinlan says.

The quarterly payout stands at 22 cents per share.

Speaking of new crowns, expect Nike to thrive under the leadership of board member John Donahoe, slated to take the CEO reins in January 2020. A former CEO of eBay ( EBAY) and Bain & Co., and currently of ServiceNow ( NOW), “Donahoe has an impressive prior track record,” Quinlan says. “His strong background in technology should accelerate the company’s digital transformation.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

While JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon gets high marks for his efforts to push large multinationals to embrace social responsibility, he also knows a thing or two about shareholder value.

“This banking giant has paid dividends for 20 consecutive years and has grown dividends for eight straight years,” says Steve Azoury, financial advisor and owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan.

JPM pays a $3.60 annual dividend for a 3% yield “and has a five-year return of 105%,” Azoury says. “Chase grew earnings at 12% annual rate the last five years” and as for its stock price, you could well take the earnings to a Chase bank. Up more than 25% this year, JPM trades at about $125 per share.

Rites Ltd. (RITES)

Trading on the National Stock Exchange of India, Rites is a transportation infrastructure company that traces its roots back to the mid-1970s, when it was formed by the Indian government. It works predominantly in the rail sector.

“The most attractive business segment of Rites is consultancy, where operating margins are around 35%,” says Mallikarjun Gaddam, an adjunct finance professor and research scholar at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.

As railway stocks go, you could say Rites is in fact a gravy train. Its stock has shot up more than a third over the last 12 months and currently trades at $4 per share.

“The dividend yield is around 4%, and the company has a surplus cash pile” in excess of $140 million, Gaddam says. And given the near monopoly Rites enjoys, “I expect this dividend yield to sustain in the coming future.”

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index ETF (NFRA)

This exchange-traded fund “tracks the return of companies that derive the majority of their revenue from energy, communications, utilities, government outsourcing or transportation around the world,” says Charles Self, chief investment officer at iSectors.

And 2019 has proven especially good for NFRA, which has jumped 20% to just shy of $53 per share.

Among the benefits of owning this ETF, Self lists “an attractive yield of more than 2.5% that will remain stable in a global recession.”

What’s more, Self sees it as a potential hedge to inflation while providing an entree into global diversification. Right now, the dividend stands at 30.75 cents per share, with an annualized payout of $1.23 per share.

American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

AEP “is a stock that used to be thought of as a boring, defensive utility,” says Jeff Bilsky, portfolio manager and senior analyst on the large-cap equity investment team at Chartwell Investment Partners.

Ah, but now AEP and its ilk have the power, if you will. Bilsky explains it this way: “Most investors believe this is due to a flight to safety in the market. … However, I think this only tells half the story. Investors are paying a higher multiple for utilities because their growth rates are more appealing.”

Remarkably, AEP’s uninterrupted climb dates to February 2018. Since then, its stock has exploded by 46 percent and trades at $94.

A healthy dividend yield of roughly 3% means that investors can look forward to a dividend of 70 cents per share. That’s up 3 cents from all previous quarterly payouts in 2019, and up 43 percent from mid-2013.

