5 Layaway Programs to Keep on Your Radar

Layaway options were popular during the Great Depression, when cost-conscious shoppers wanted to make household purchases in installments. Then, when credit cards became prominent during the 1970s, consumers preferred to make payments all at once rather than paying in increments. But in recent years, layaway programs have been back in vogue, catering to budget-minded shoppers who would prefer to pay off purchases in installments.

Layaway programs have seen a resurgence thanks to digital services that make drawing out payments a breeze. Layaway options are also especially attractive during the holidays for those looking to stretch out payments. So, if you’re contemplating using layaway programs, here’s what you need to know — and how to get the most out of them.

What Is a Layaway Program?

Layaway programs are designed for shoppers who want to make purchases but may not have the cash on hand all at once to buy them. It’s essentially an installment payment plan, where you pay for merchandise over a period of weeks or months, but instead of paying for an item after you receive it, you’ll make payments before you receive your purchase. Many brick-and-mortar department stores offer layaway programs.

The Pros and Cons of Layaway Programs

A major upside of using a layaway program is not having to worry about going into deep debt. Even better, if you have trouble making the payments, your credit won’t be affected, says Zachary Johnson, an associate professor of decision sciences and marketing at the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

Overall, layaway can be a smart idea for consumers who don’t have strong credit, he says. “It gives the consumer an opportunity to purchase an expensive product with payments on a weekly, biweekly or monthly time period.”

On the other hand, a major drawback is the fees associated with layaway programs. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay for the merchandise, the less the fees matter, says David Friedman, a professor of law at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, who specializes in behavioral economics.

“Fees at most retailers for layaways can be fairly low — like $5 or $10,” Friedman says. For this reason, it would make “almost no financial sense to put a $100 toaster on layaway,” he says, explaining that an additional $5 or $10 means that toaster is really 5% to 10% more expensive. But if you use a layaway option to buy an appliance with a price of, say, $2,000, Friedman says, that $5 or $10 is less than 1% of the entire cost.

Keep in mind that if you can’t complete the purchase, you will lose some money because of the associated fees. For instance, if you have to pay a nonrefundable fee at the outset, you won’t get that back. Plus, you may have to pay a cancellation fee and lose additional money. So while it may seem like a no-brainer to do a layaway program, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you still might be taking a financial risk.

With that in mind, here are popular stores that offer layaway programs:

— Walmart

— Burlington and Baby Depot at Burlington

— Big Lots

— Kmart and Sears

— T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Walmart’s holiday layaway program lasts from Aug. 30 to Dec. 9, though some stores offer year-round layaway on jewelry. The program doesn’t cover everything — you won’t be buying a bottle of wine or a bag of chips on layaway — but you can purchase many gift items, including select electronics, furniture, toys and sporting goods.

Also keep in mind, the promotion is only available in stores. You’ll pay a down payment of $20, or 20% of the purchase price, whichever is greater. Also, you can only put things on layaway if the total purchase is $50 or more, but individual items of $10 or more can be part of that $50. There is no specified time you must make payments within the layaway period; you can make payments any time through Dec. 9 until you’ve paid for the purchase or purchases.

Burlington and Baby Depot at Burlington

Both stores offer layaway year-round, but the program itself is usually a 30-day in-store layaway option. To participate, you must put down a 20% deposit. There is also a $5 service fee, though in some cases, promotions will negate that by giving you a $5 gift card for in-store purchases. If you cancel the layaway order, you’ll get a refund in the form of a gift card — and there will be a $10 cancellation fee (plus tax where applicable).

Big Lots

Big Lots offers a plan that’s similar to a layaway program and is generally used to buy furniture. If you’re looking for a furniture layaway, Big Lots has a “Price Hold” option, where you can put a 10% deposit down, and Big Lots will hold the item for 90 days. You can make payments in installments or all at once. Note: Furniture layaways are only available in Big Lots stores that sell eligible merchandise.

Kmart and Sears

Both stores, which are owned by the same company, offer layaway in-store options and online layaway programs. You can put items on layaway for eight weeks if you do online layaway and 12 weeks if you make a purchase in the store and if the purchase is $300 or more (or $400 or more at Sears). Note: You have to put a down payment of $10 and there are associated cancellation fees, which vary based on whether you opt for an eight- or 12-week layaway program.

T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s

You can find layaway options at some T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s stores but not all. To participate, you must pay off the purchases within 30 days. Jewelry and clearance items can’t be put on layaway. You’ll also need to put down a deposit of 10% or $10, whichever is greater. Keep in mind, there is usually a nonrefundable service fee of $5, though it varies by state, and a cancellation fee of $5.

