5 Best Food Sources for Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are important to your health. These fatty acids are part of the membranes surrounding the cells in our body. You may have heard that getting more omega-3 fatty acids into your daily diet can provide a whole host of health benefits.

The health benefits of omega-3s include:

— Helping to prevent against heart attack and strokes.

— Increasing blood flow to the brain.

— Lowering cholesterol.

— Helping with memory.

— Improving mood.

— Decreasing inflammation.

Omega-3 fatty acids also provide modest relief for rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, says registered dietitian Kristen F. Gradney, a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and owner of Pure Nutrition in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Researchers are studying how omega-3s may help with a variety of other health conditions.

Why food sources of omega-3s are important

As much as possible, it’s important to get omega-3 fatty acids as part of a well-rounded diet versus supplements, says Daniela Novotny, a registered dietitian and an instructor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. A well-rounded diet that includes omega-3 fatty acids also will include other vitamins and minerals that help our bodies run properly.

It’s also important to think about the variety of omega-3 fatty acids available in foods. There are actually several different types of omega-3 fatty acids. The three that researchers have studied the most are:

— Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

— Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

— Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

There are nutritional guidelines on how much ALA we need each day but not for EPA and DHA. However, health experts recognize the importance of all three fatty acids and recommend we obtain them from our food when possible.

Here are some of the best food sources for omega-3 fatty acids.

Salmon and other fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in EPA and DHA, Novotny says. Fish also provide you with protein and vitamins such as vitamin D. Fatty fish that are an excellent source for omega-3s include:

— Salmon. In fact, a 3-ounce serving of Atlantic salmon has 2 grams of omega-3s, according to Gradney.

— Mackerel.

— Halibut.

— Sardine.

— Tuna.

— Anchovy.

Eating a 3.5- to 4-ounce serving of oily fish at least twice weekly is a solid way to boost your consumption of omega-3 fatty acids — and it may be easier to do than you think.

“We don’t always think of fish as a convenience food, but it thaws quickly and can be baked, grilled and fileted,” Novotny says. Fish also can be used in sandwiches. Several of these fish come in easy to-go pouches or cans at the store and sometimes are packed together with crackers, making them a quick on-the-go meal, Novotny adds.

Walnuts

“If someone doesn’t want to eat fish or they are a vegetarian, then we may recommend walnuts,” says Despina Hyde Gandhi, registered dietician and diabetes educator at the Weight Management Program at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Walnut is the only nut that is a substantial source of omega-3 fatty acids, Gandhi says. A one-ounce serving provides 2.5 grams of the omega-3 ALA. Additionally, walnuts are a great source of fiber, magnesium and vitamin E. A few ways to add walnuts to your daily diet include:

— Adding them to salads.

— Making an afternoon snack of walnuts and fruit.

— Adding them to cookies.

— Using them in homemade pesto.

Chia seeds

This oddly named seed comes from a desert plant called Salvia hispanica, which is a member of the mint family, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Seeds and nuts can be a great way to add omega-3s to your diet if you are a vegetarian or need to avoid fish, Gandhi says.

A two-tablespoon serving of chia seeds is high in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, contains 10 grams of fiber and has proteins and minerals such as magnesium, iron and zinc. Add chia seeds to your smoothies, cereal, granola or baked goods, Novotny advises. However, if you are new to consuming chia seeds, they could cause some digestion upset at first because they are such a fiber-rich food. Start small and work your way up to a full serving, she cautions.

Flaxseeds

Like chia seeds, flaxseeds are another seed that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Just a tablespoon of flaxseed has 2 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids, including omega-3s, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also has 2 grams of fiber and is low-calorie.

Much like chia seeds, you can add small servings of ground flaxseed to:

— Smoothies or smoothie bowls.

— Cereal.

— Salads.

— Oatmeal.

— Granola.

— Yogurt.

If you’re concerned about flaxseed flavor taking over your food, rest assured that this humble seed doesn’t really change how your food tastes. Make sure you consume ground flaxseed, so the omega-3 fatty acids can be absorbed, advises Dr. Jeffrey Landsman, a primary care physician with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. Otherwise, your body will consume the seed whole without obtaining the omega-3s, Landsman explains. You can easily find ground flaxseed at the supermarket.

It’s also important to start slow if you’re new to eating flaxseed because of its high fiber content. Drinking more water can help your body better absorb the fiber, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Omega-3 fortified eggs and other fortified foods

Some hens are fed flaxseed, leading them to produce eggs that have omega-3 fatty acids (otherwise, eggs are not usually a source of omega-3s for your diet). Look out for egg cartons labeled “enriched with omega-3” or “contains omega-3” to make sure you’re buying the right kind.

“Eggs are a great source of protein, and they have healthy fats,” Novotony says. Eggs are also a versatile food, she adds. Make a hard-boiled egg as a snack or to go with a meal, prepare an omelet or combine eggs with the vegetables you have on hand for a frittata.

You may also find other foods fortified with omega-3s, meaning that the fatty acids have been added to them in their processing. These may include yogurts, juices, milks and even infant formulas. The exact content of omega-3 in fortified foods will vary; one popular brand contains 125 milligrams per egg, according to the label.

Supplements

Registered dietitians generally recommend that we use food to get important nutrients into our body, Gandhi says. However, if that’s hard to do (and that is indeed sometimes hard with a typical Western diet), then they may recommend the use of an omega-3 supplement. There are a variety of omega-3 supplement types available, including:

— Fish oil.

— Flaxseed oil.

— Krill oil.

— Algal (algae) oil.

Fish oil tends to be higher in EPA and DHA, Novotny says. However, vegetarians may opt for flaxseed oil or algae oil to avoid consuming a fish product, Landsman says. In fact, certain fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids because of the algae they eat, he explains.

Some labels may say the supplement contains “fish oil,” but look for a specific label to say how much combined EPA and DHA it’s providing, Novotny advises. Read on to find out how much is the right amount.

How much omega-3 do I need each day?

Although there are recommended daily guidelines for ALA because our body can’t make it, there’s no agreed-upon guideline for EPA and DHA. The ALA recommendation for men is 1.6 grams a day and 1.1 grams for women.

Our body can convert some ALA to EPA or DHA, but it’s a limited amount — that’s why getting EPA and DHA from food makes the most sense, the National Institutes of Health reports. Consuming up to a combined 1 gram a day of EPA and DHA via a supplement is considered generally safe, although the actual amount of EPA and DHA you get could increase if you also obtain these fatty acids through the foods you eat, Gandhi says.

The American Heart Association recommends that patients with documented heart disease get 1 combined gram of EPA and DHA daily, preferably from food. However, supplements can be considered if a health provider approves.

If you’re pregnant, ask your OB/GYN if you should eat fish for its omega-3 benefits. There can be a risk of high mercury levels in certain kinds of fish, but this is linked more to swordfish or shark, Novotny says.

Side effects

Although adding more omega-3 fatty acids to your diet is beneficial, there are a few concerns to keep in mind, particularly when using supplements:

— Always let your doctor or health provider know if you plan to use a supplement, including an omega-3 supplement, Gradney advises.

— Avoid consuming more than 3 grams of omega-3s a day — and no more than 2 grams from supplements — the Food and Drug Administration warns. A too-high dose could affect blood clotting and increase your risk for bleeding. This is particularly important if you use warfarin or other anticoagulant medicine.

— Some users experience belching or indigestion with omega-3 supplements.

— Some supplements have a fishy aftertaste.

