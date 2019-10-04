4 Lessons From Law School Application Data

One of the most common questions I get from law school applicants is of a predictive nature: “Based on my…

One of the most common questions I get from law school applicants is of a predictive nature: “Based on my GPA/LSAT, what are my odds of getting into (insert name of school)? What about a top 20 school?” Obviously, if the application process was based solely on the raw numbers, prospective students wouldn’t spend days and weeks agonizing over their personal statement and optional essays.

But there’s something to be said about using raw data to narrow down the number and quality of law schools you want to target. Luckily, the Law School Admission Council has a useful tool that helps you examine the latest raw data on applications, compare it with last year’s and even break it down by state and law school.

So, while you’re welcomed and encouraged to check out the numbers yourself, a quick overview of the data sheds some light on four areas. The following analysis is based on data received through Aug. 8, 2019, for the 2019-20 academic year.

Is the “Trump Bump” over? Curiously, despite a continuation — and some would say escalation — of President Donald Trump’s controversial policies, which I and many others speculated would result in an increase in the number of law school applications, the 2019-20 application cycle actually saw a decrease.

So, is this the end of the so-called ” Trump Bump“? Not so fast: While the number of law school applications dropped by 1.5%, the number of applicants actually rose by 3.1%. This means that the average applicant applied to fewer schools than the year before. This could be a result of any number of things, from cost concerns and interest in a narrower legal field — and the schools that focus on it — to geography.

How geography matters. Interestingly, schools in only two regions saw an increase in the number of applications: the Northeast, which doesn’t include New England, and South Central. What’s more, even in those two regions, the larger states — New York and Texas, with increases of 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively — carry the other states in their region, most of which have shown a drop in applications akin to the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia, with a whopping increase of 5.4% in applications, helps the Midsouth save face somewhat, with the overall region reporting a drop of 0.4%.

So, what’s happening here? It’s possible that the rising cost of law schools could mean that even more students are attracted to these areas, likely seeking employment in these already-competitive markets where Big Law firm salaries could help them offset their debt.

Additionally, schools in these hubs of government work, whether on the federal or regional level, could position alumni to make an impact working in the public sector.

Why your good LSAT score might look even better. Students with an LSAT score of 165 and over might be delighted to hear this: You are now in even more exclusive company. Law schools reported a huge decrease — 18.4% — in applicants whose best LSAT score was in the 175-180 range.

Granted, by the raw numbers, this translates into a decrease of 130 applicants. But that also means 130 fewer applicants vying for seats in the top law schools, where the competition is fiercest. Consequently, scores just below that range are now better positioned to make a run at these seats, with the trickle-down effect making more seats available at schools ranked just below the so-called T6, an informal designation not used by U.S. News that refers to the top six law schools.

Conversely, there’s been a significant uptick in applicants whose best LSAT score was in the 150-164 range, likely making the competition in schools ranked just below the top 20 even fiercer. So when applying to schools in that range, it’s probably prudent to cast a wider net.

Positive uptick in diversity. Once an overwhelmingly male profession, it’s encouraging to see the continuing integration of women in the legal field. In fact, while the number of male applicants remained almost identical — this cycle saw just two more male applicants than the previous cycle — there was a continued increase in the number of female applicants. They increased 3.7%, making up 53.7% of prospective law students for the cycle.

Furthermore, there’s a significant increase in Hispanic/Latino and Asian applicants, making for an ever more diverse applicant pool despite an unfortunate slight drop in black or African American applicants.

While it remains to be seen how these application numbers translate into matriculation data — those figures have yet to be released — there is a lot to be learned going forward. During the application season that just started, this LSAC tool is updated almost daily, so you can track it and strategize accordingly based on both previous cycles and the next one. Make sure to bookmark it and check it out as you craft your law school applications.

