300 Pounds and Running, This Marathoner Celebrates Slow Athletes

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what an athlete is “supposed” to be. Yet athletes come in all bodies, ages, shapes and sizes, and everybody deserves to have role models that look like them. In this new series, we’ll introduce you to inspiring athletes who live outside those stereotypes.

It was July, the hottest day of 2013 in Fairfax, Connecticut, and Martinus Evans was thinking about quitting the half marathon he was in the middle of running. It was so hot the event had run out of water. So hot that they had called the fire department to spray down the runners. The sweeper van was right behind him, ready to pick him up and put him out of his misery. Instead of asking for a ride, he asked if they had any water. One of the guys in the van offered him the Gatorade he had just taken a sip of. Knowing that it was either risk getting something contagious or quit his race, Evans reached for the bottle. Crossing that finish line was the first time that he thought of himself as a runner’s runner.

It wasn’t always that way. As a kid, Evans wanted to play pee-wee football, but he was over the weight limit — despite following their seriously questionable advice to put on black garbage bags and run in the heat to “sweat off the fat.”

In his junior year of high school, he finally made the football team, where he describes the first 10 weeks of conditioning as “hellacious.” He went on to play for the Dragons of Lane College for two years before transferring to Central Michigan University, where he traded grueling practices for the occasional flag football game. He graduated in 2009 and was working an incredibly busy retail job when, in 2012, he suddenly developed an unbearable pain in his hip.

After 20 weeks of physical therapy, he was feeling better, but went to see an orthopedic surgeon to make sure he was OK. However, the surgeon simply fat-shamed him. Evans shot back that he was going to run a marathon, and the doctor responded, “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard since I started practicing medicine.”

Evans bought running shoes on the way home from the doctor, downloaded a Couch to 5k (C25K) training program and started his blog, 300PoundsAndRunning. The first workout called for 30 seconds of running, then walking for 90. Except he couldn’t even last 15 seconds running. “That was the turning point,” he explains. “I could have quit. But instead I thought who is this doctor to call me stupid? I’m gonna prove his ass wrong, and I’m gonna prove him wrong today.”

So he tried again the next day — and the next. It took him two weeks to finish the first day workout of his program. Fourteen weeks later he was toeing the line of his first 5k. Then he upped his training for a 10k two months later, which ended up feeling easier than the 5k.

First Marathon

By now it was New Year’s 2013, and Evans decided it was time to get serious about his marathon. He was going to do one in his hometown of Detroit that October.

That way-too-hot July half-marathon was part of his marathon training. And though he was nauseated for days afterward from running in the heat without enough hydration, he was not deterred from his mission to cross the marathon finish line.

The weather in Detroit on October 20, 2013, was perfect for running. Though Evans felt a bit under-prepared, the first few miles went smoothly. At mile 16, he started worrying that he might not be able to finish. Then he connected with a couple who were also running their first marathon. They leapfrogged each other for the next 4 miles. At mile 20, despite running well within the race’s cut-off time, the aid stations had run out of water and nutrition, and they were closing down.

A spectator gave Evans a handful of Jolly Ranchers and said, “You got this.” Buoyed, he ran on, only to have to deal with the sweeper bus driver yelling things at him like “Hey big man, you need a ride?” As the antagonizing increased, so did Evans’ resolve. “The only way y’all are picking me up,” Evans finally told him, “is if I pass out. But I’m making it to the finish line.”

Post-Marathon Depression

He reached the end a full 15 minutes before the cut-off time. Yet he found that the photographer had gone home — despite having taken his money for pictures. Frustrated with the race experience — even though he reached his goal and proved his doctor wrong — he found that he didn’t have much to look forward to during the dreary New England winter. He entered what he calls his “post-marathon depression.”

By the beginning of 2014 he was ready to get back to running — starting with the Fight for Air, a “vertical marathon,” in which participants climbed 32 floors of stairs to benefit the American Lung Association. But weeks after completing it, he was in a car accident. Seeing his running season end, along with the pressure and stress of grad school, sent him into a “depressive slump.”

It took him seven months to recover. He re-started the C25K program and was making good progress when, in September of 2014 he got into another car accident, leaving him with whiplash and neck injuries. He spent the rest of 2014 and most of 2015 feeling depressed, but trying to remain hopeful.

In 2016 he was recovered, but it had been three years since his marathon and starting over came as a shock. Evans explains, “In 2012 I had started 300PoundsAndRunning, and I was getting traction and positive press — it felt like my big break was coming.” But after grad school and two car accidents, he was starting over with a body that was older and injured. He had received a coveted lottery spot in the 2017 New York City marathon, but due to injuries had to defer. In 2018 he put all his focus on making NYC his comeback race.

The NYC marathon is iconic, and a bit of a logistical nightmare as it winds through all five of New York City’s boroughs, with buses taking athletes to the start line and picking up those who fall behind. Evans faced many of the same issues as in Detroit — the sweeper buses would drive by, yelling at him to get on the bus. They had taken down not just the aid stations, but also the mile markers, which meant that he didn’t know where he was on the course.

By the time he got to Central Park, he had to ask police officers if he was even headed the right way. When he got to the finish line, his friend Latoya Shauntay Snell (a marathoner and ultra-runner) gave him the bad news — they had run out of medals. But Snell went to work, and the race found him a medal. As Latoya hung it around his neck, Evans “broke down and cried like a baby.”

Slow AF

Evans’ experiences have made him a champion of slow runners. He penned an Open Letter to Race Directors From the Back of the Pack that went viral, started a podcast and, inspired by his own difficulty finding stylish activewear, he created his “Slow AF” clothing line. Evans points out that “living in the Silicon Valley, nothing goes past a 2XL, even Marshall’s and TJ Max!”

And as a black man, he’s dealt with his share of racism. Recently he awoke at 4 a.m. to get in a 20-mile run just to be stopped by police officers, claiming that he looked “suspicious,” running his information and asking him where he lived and what he was doing out there — despite the fact that he was wearing running clothes, running shoes and a hydration backpack stuffed with gels.

His most recent accomplishment is the launch of the Slow AF Running Club — based on his own disappointing experiences with running clubs that claimed all paces were welcome, but left him to run by himself and didn’t have official uniforms in his size. He says his club is a place where “slow runners and walkers will feel supported, train and run races together, hold space at the back of the pack, and be at the finish line for each other.” He describes the potential power of letting race directors know that his club is bringing thousands of runners who expect the support they were promised when they paid their entry fees.

Evans most recently headed to the Berlin marathon, hoping to set a personal record. He set a number of PRs for shorter distances within the race, but after braving the cold, rain and being moved from the street onto cobblestone sidewalks (ouch!) he finished behind the time limit. As he reached the end of his race, he did not find the finish line and medal that the race had promised BOTP (back of the pack) athletes, even if they came in after the official cutoff.

Instead, the finish line was pretty much abandoned, not even displaying his finish time. Yet Evans remains excited about his future races and has a goal “to finish six marathons and get out of 2019 alive and on my feet!”

You can follow Evans on Instagram.

