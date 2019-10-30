30 Top Babymoon Destinations, Trips and Ideas

Spend days lounging on the beach, relaxing on a cruise or soaking up nature during your babymoon. Babymoons have become…

Spend days lounging on the beach, relaxing on a cruise or soaking up nature during your babymoon.

Babymoons have become almost as popular as honeymoons, with many resorts and spas offering packages or amenities for expecting moms and their traveling partners. Some moms-to-be plan romantic babymoons with their spouse or significant other while others opt to book a girls getaway or spend time with their mothers. Whether you travel early in the pregnancy to faraway destinations or stay closer to home as your due date approaches, these 30 destinations should be on your babymoon bucket list.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club: Surfside, Florida

Plan an unforgettable babymoon at this elegant and iconic oceanfront property, which is located just 7 miles north of South Beach in Miami and occupies its own stretch of sand. Take a complimentary ride in the property’s Mercedes-Benz SUV to go shopping at Bal Harbour or arrange for a picnic lunch and tour of the Miami coast in a private yacht. Back at the hotel, unwind with a mom-to-be massage followed by a romantic dinner at Le Sirenuse Miami.

Camden, Maine

Located on Penobscot Bay, this picturesque harbor town is ideal for a romantic weekend getaway. Take a hike in Camden Hills State Park or look for the local sea life during a two-hour daysail with Schooner Surprise. Make reservations for your stay at the waterfront boutique hotel, The Grand Harbor Inn. The property offers several curated experiences and packages, including one with a romance theme. Best of all, you can indulge in Maine lobster while in town.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort: Jekyll Island, Georgia

Plan a relaxing babymoon at this celebrated island resort located along Georgia’s southern coast. Spend days walking along the beach, taking leisurely bike rides or playing croquet on the property’s front lawn. If you prefer accommodations with an ocean view, book a suite at the resort’s sister property, the Jekyll Ocean Club. This hotel features direct beach access and a low country-inspired restaurant, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar.

Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort: Kauai, Hawaii

Relax and unwind on the golden sands of Poipu Beach with this oceanfront property’s Ko’u Aloha Romance Package. This particular offering from Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort requires a minimum three-night stay, includes food and beverage credit, and features personalized experiences like helicopter rides over the island, boat tours of the Na Pali coast, hikes in Waimea Canyon and a couples massage at Ko’a Kea Spa.

Venice, Italy

Plan a romantic babymoon in one of the world’s most beautiful cities, Venice. There is no other place on the globe like this fabulous city; its beauty and architecture are mesmerizing. For accommodations, splurge on a stay at Hotel Londra Palace overlooking the Grand Canal. After exploring during the day, cozy up with your significant other to enjoy a private dinner on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. The panoramic views overlooking the city and the canal at sunset are unforgettable.

Sorrel River Ranch: Moab, Utah

This 240-acre luxury ranch resort is picturesquely situated along the Colorado River and surrounded by Utah’s rugged canyonlands, famed arches and red rock mesas. It’s also close to Canyonlands and Arches National Park. The property’s two-night babymoon package includes daily breakfast for two and The Mamaste Ritual at the spa, which offers a prenatal massage and an in-room amenity. Expectant parents can also join the ranch’s daily guided morning hike and complimentary outdoor yoga overlooking the river.

A Princess Cruise in the Mediterranean

Visit several of the most iconic cities and beautiful destinations in Europe with a 14-night cruise aboard Princess Cruises’ new Sky Princess ship. Ports of call include Rome, Sicily and Florence, Italy; Barcelona; Corfu, Greece; and Provence in the south of France. While on board, cruisers can order food and beverages and view the ship’s calendar of activities with the interactive Princess MedallionClass app. Expectant parents will also appreciate the exclusive environment at The Sanctuary, an adults-only relaxation area.

Catalina Island, California

Venture beyond the shores of Southern California by taking a relaxing jaunt to the peaceful island of Catalina. Catalina is located just 22 miles from the mainland, accessible only by boat or helicopter. While here, plan to stay in one of the six Cape Cod-themed rooms at the intimate Snug Harbor Inn located in Avalon. The property offers several packages that include transportation to the island.

Québec City, Canada

Experience the European charm of Québec with a visit to this beautiful and romantic city. Stay in the heart of the historic Old Port at Auberge Saint-Antoine, a luxury Relais & Châteaux

property overlooking the St. Lawrence River. The hotel’s Picture Perfect package includes a one-hour photoshoot with a professional photographer, accommodations for two nights, daily breakfast and a three-course dinner for two at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Chez Muffy.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort: Malolo Island, Fiji

Plan your babymoon in Fiji for a magical getaway and a bucket list stay in an overwater “bure,” an upscale hut made of wood and straw. This luxury resort features 45 bures, with 35 situated along the beach overlooking the lagoon and 10 overwater bures. Likuliku’s romance-themed Celebration Package includes an hourlong aromatic couples massage in Tatadra Spa and a bottle of sparkling wine. After sun-filled days, spend evenings watching dramatic sunsets while dining on South Pacific-inspired cuisine.

Château du Sureau: Oakhurst, California

This European-inspired Relais & Châteaux property is located at the gateway of Yosemite National Park. The property’s 9-acre grounds, complete with manicured gardens, are reminiscent of manor homes in the French countryside. The property offers several romance packages to choose from, as well as specialized options for those who want to add some more customization to their babymoon. Activities could include hiking with a naturalist in Yosemite, relaxing spa treatments, cooking classes, picnics for two and a romantic dinner at Erna’s Elderberry House.

Dunton River Camp: Dolores, Colorado

Enjoy an invigorating getaway surrounded by nature at this luxury glamping resort in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. The intimate experience, which features just eight tents, is only available from June to mid-October. Enjoy world-class fly-fishing, go hiking with a llama or book an excursion to the home of the Ancestral Puebloans or “Anasazi” at Mesa Verde National Park. After active days, kick back and relax on the porch of your tent and soak in the mountain and river views.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Stroll along picturesque cobblestone streets, take in the beautiful sunsets and relax on one of Nantucket’s many pristine beaches during your vacation on this storied island. For a real treat, make reservations at The Nantucket Hotel & Resort. This property welcomes babymooners with exclusive amenities and offers signature experiences, such as the two island vacation adventure package. Available mid-April through October, the package includes an overnight stay at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard and all transportation and transfers.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Enjoy long walks on sandy white beaches, soothing ocean breezes and brilliant sunsets during your getaway to Kiawah Island. The Sanctuary Hotel’s babymoon package features garden-view accommodations, daily breakfast, a rose petal turndown, a massage for the expecting mom and a romantic dinner for two at Jasmine Porch. Other island activities include golf, tennis, kayaking and eco-tours in search of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path: Wales

Plan a road trip to explore the magnificent beauty of this 186-mile route along the coast of Wales. Stay a few days in the colorful seaside resort town of Tenby in southern Pembrokeshire, then head north to the smallest city in the United Kingdom (by population), St. Davids. Make reservations to stay at the luxury property Twr Y Felin while in town. The hotel’s wellness experience includes a therapeutic ayurvedic marma massage that moms-to-be will certainly appreciate after long, windswept coastal walks.

Woodstock, Vermont

The New England village of Woodstock is a picturesque year-round getaway. Book accommodations at the historic Woodstock Inn & Resort where you can easily walk or drive to one of four covered bridges, visit the village green, meander through the nearby park and its trails or browse downtown’s shops. For a unique experience at the resort, book the introductory falconry package and try your hand at the sport of kings. The hotel also features a 10,000-square-foot spa for relaxation and an Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing program for outdoor enthusiasts.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa: San Diego, California

Escape for a romantic babymoon at this luxury resort in sunny Southern California. Rancho Valencia’s 49 hacienda-style suites feature private patios with views of San Diego’s canyons. Activities and amenities for a perfect mom-to-be relaxing getaway include organic spa treatments, freshly pressed juices and a private meditation or yoga session. For a real treat, reserve a private poolside cabana for the day.

Dublin

Dublin’s lively vibe, busy pubs, beautiful architecture and delectable local food scene make for the perfect last hurrah for expecting mothers. While in town, plan to stay at The Marker Hotel. Couples can enjoy the property’s romance package and moms-to-be can arrange for the “Mama Top to Toes” offer. This spa treatment includes a 90-minute prenatal massage and an express facial. Afterward, enjoy dinner at the Brasserie and city views from The Marker’s rooftop bar.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Spend your babymoon overlooking the iconic Haystock Rock at the Stephanie Inn in Oregon’s Cannon Beach. This laid-back beachfront property offers a coastal retreat with top-notch cuisine, stunning views, a relaxing spa and magical sunsets. Soon-to-be-moms will enjoy the spa’s babymooner massage, which relieves the physical stress and tension of pregnancy. The inn can also arrange for romantic celebrations like a beach lunch for two or a bonfire complete with a fire butler, drinks and s’mores.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa: Champagne, France

Soothe the body and mind at this luxurious 47-room property picturesquely placed among the rolling hills and vineyards of France’s Champagne region. Plan a vineyard drive to visit nearby Hautvillers, the birthplace of Champagne, or take a hot air balloon ride soaring over the vineyards. Then, indulge in a massage on the spa’s private terrace followed by a romantic dinner at Michelin-starred Le Royal.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe is known for its vibrant art, history and cultural scene. It’s also regarded as a premier destination for relaxation in a healing and restorative environment. For unique accommodations during your stay, make reservations at The Inn of The Five Graces. This adobe-style Relais & Châteaux property features rooms and suites colorfully adorned with luxurious fabrics, wood-burning fireplaces and mosaic-tiled bathrooms. Expectant mothers will also appreciate the property’s beautiful Tibetan-inspired spa.

The Loren at Pink Beach: Tucker’s Town, Bermuda

This chic resort can be found on 8 acres of stunning coastline overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Soon-to-be parents will appreciate cool dips in the infinity-edge pool or reading a book in a private, poolside cabana. The property’s babymoon package includes suite or villa accommodations, a massage at the on-site Sisley Spa followed by a soothing foot soak, and a personalized private yoga session with a master yogi.

L’Auberge de Sedona: Sedona, Arizona

This luxury resort is idyllically situated in Sedona’s Red Rock country. It’s the perfect place to unwind before the big day or to explore the striking natural beauty of the region. The property’s babymoon package (two-night minimum) includes luxury accommodations, welcome snacks, spa credit for a maternity massage and a baby journal gift. The package also offers an allowance toward breakfast and a romantic dinner at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Cress on Oak Creek or the more casual Etch Kitchen & Bar.

The Balmoral: Edinburgh, Scotland

Celebrate your incoming newborn at The Balmoral by booking the babymoon package. This offering includes two evenings in the Balmoral Suite, two pairs of Hunter Balmoral boots, a personalized walking map of the city and an opportunity to trace your ancestral roots with The Balmoral’s Tartan Butler. After exploring the city, enjoy a mocktail or afternoon tea at the property. Other keepsakes include a pair of kid’s Hunter boots and a cashmere baby blanket.

Washington, D.C.

If you have a pet, a weekend trip to our nation’s capital may be the perfect option for your babymoon. The pet-friendly Rosewood Washington, D.C., located in the heart of Georgetown, can curate a personalized experience for the expecting parents and provide amenities for your pup. Your furry friend will also appreciate the extra attention before the baby arrives. After you get your fill of sightseeing, stroll along Georgetown’s streets to look for new baby clothes at the various shops and boutiques.

Inn & Club at Harbour Town: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Experience gracious hospitality at this 60-room luxury inn located on the coast in South Carolina’s low country. Spend mornings relaxing by the pool or on one of Hilton Head’s many beaches. Then, book a dolphin watching tour or America’s Cup yacht sailing experience departing from Harbour Town’s marina. The property’s babymoon package includes a welcome beverage, daily breakfast, romantic dinner and dessert for two, and a complimentary maternity portrait session on the beach, among other amenities.

Ventana Big Sur: Big Sur, California

Come to Ventana Big Sur to recharge and unwind before baby arrives. This picturesque resort is spread out among 160 acres of forested land located along the Pacific Ocean. Guests can choose between luxurious accommodations at the resort or secluded Redwood and Canyon Glampsites reachable only by foot. Ventana Big Sur offers romance-inspired and spa packages with perks like dining and spa credits. Spa Alila also features a maternal balancing massage that is targeted to relieve the fatigue, stress and muscle tension associated with pregnancy.

New York City

The City That Never Sleeps will keep babymooners entertained for days. Splurge on a Broadway musical or show, book a sightseeing cruise around New York Harbor, visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art and then take in the views from the top of the Empire State Building. You could even spend an entire day shopping in all the upscale stores and boutiques. In the evening, make reservations at one of the city’s iconic restaurants, such as Michelin-starred Gotham Bar and Grill.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

Take a break from the ordinary at this 58-room luxury spa resort located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. The property’s prime focus is on wellness and healing, offering 35 classes per day to inspire guests to disconnect and learn more about themselves and their environment. The property’s babymoon package includes prenatal fitness with meditation and aqua toning, a private yoga session, a spa allowance, meals and snacks and many more amenities.

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort: Marathon, Florida

Enjoy laid-back luxury at this beautiful resort in the Florida Keys. Take time to unwind and recharge with long walks on the soft, sandy white beach. If you prefer active pursuits, try sailing or snorkeling in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The property’s spa also offers many healing and restorative treatments including reiki in addition to massages, body treatments and yoga sessions. In the evenings, watch the sunset over the Gulf before dining at Butterfly Café.

