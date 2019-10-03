3 Tips for High School Students Considering Premed

The process of becoming a physician is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes years of training, dedication and grit.…

The process of becoming a physician is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes years of training, dedication and grit. This means that even high school students can improve their chances of becoming a physician by taking steps to build a solid foundation for their motivations, academics and premedical education.

There are three things high school students can do as they consider becoming premeds:

— Determine whether to rule out medicine as a career.

— Develop a strong academic foundation with AP, IB and advanced courses.

— Pick a college with a track record of sending its students to medical school.

Determine whether to rule out medicine as a career. Here is an adage that premed students hear over and over again: “If you can be happy doing anything other than medicine, do that.”

Despite the dreams or hopes of many parents seeing their children in white coats, medicine is not the right profession for everyone. The faster you can rule out medicine from your list of potential future careers — if you can — the better your college experience will be.

The tough truth is that most students who enter college as premed candidates will fall short of their goals. Premed students are weeded out every step of the process via prerequisite courses, the MCAT and the medical school application cycle. Ruling out medicine ahead of time, if it’s not a good career fit, will save students lots of stress and heartache in the long run.

While you can begin to figure out your affinity for medicine by volunteering in clinics, hospitals and shadowing physicians, you should also explore whether you may be interested in another career. No amount of external pressure is worth the hardships and stress you will encounter in med school and beyond, so you need to make sure that your motivations are primarily your own.

Develop a strong academic foundation with AP, IB and advanced courses. Think of academics like a pyramid — each level provides a foundation for the next. Likewise, you can create building blocks of success by laying down a solid basis of knowledge through your high school courses.

You can challenge yourself by taking Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses in a wide range of subjects. This not only includes biology, chemistry and physics — all of which are common prerequisite courses for med school — but also humanities courses such as English, writing and communication. They are key components in any field, including medicine.

Coming into college with a rigorous education and a knowledge of how to study will help you perform well in your prerequisite courses, which will be especially important as part of your GPA for med school.

Pick a college with a track record of sending its students to medical school. You can also help your chances of becoming a doctor by selecting an institution that provides a good fit for your learning style and has a strong track record for sending its graduates to med school.

Start gathering information by perusing the prehealth sections of college websites and looking for resources and premed organizations. Be sure to get the perspectives of current students and recent graduates by asking about the resources available to premed students: prehealth counseling, funded opportunities to conduct scientific research with faculty members, programs for physician shadowing and clinical volunteering experiences, the med school committee letter of evaluation process, etc.

Additionally, don’t underestimate the role of culture in your success, so be sure to ask current students about the level of competition and collaboration among premed students.

Another thing to consider is whether you should select a college affiliated with a medical school. Going to such an institution will give you the opportunity to volunteer at a hospital and conduct research with med school faculty members.

However, you should also consider that many small institutions such as liberal arts colleges also have strong track records of sending graduates to med school, due to the close interaction between the professors and the students and the emphasis on the undergraduate education.

The important thing is for you to understand your learning style and select a college or university that fits you and provides you with the necessary resources.

As a motivated high school student, you can get a head start on pursuing your dream of becoming a physician by determining whether medicine is the profession for you, developing a strong academic foundation and selecting a college that can support your endeavors.

