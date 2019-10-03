3 Reasons Your PSAT Score Matters

Most high school students are familiar with the SAT, and they spend considerable time getting ready for the exam. However,…

Most high school students are familiar with the SAT, and they spend considerable time getting ready for the exam. However, before they ever sit for it, many will take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT. This standardized test is produced by the not-for-profit College Board and is usually taken at your high school.

Many students take the PSAT without doing anything to prepare. Unfortunately, students often assume the exam is just a practice test that does not have real value because college admissions offices do not use the score to assess applications.

While it is true that the score is not a factor in admissions decisions — unlike the SAT and ACT for many schools — a strong performance on the PSAT is still crucial. Why? There are three very important reasons why your PSAT score matters.

A High PSAT Score Can Lead to a National Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. uses PSAT scores to determine which test-takers will become semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. You’ll be competing against students in your state, and recognition as a winner results in a single-payment monetary award of $2,500.

[Read: How You Can Win a National Merit Scholarship.]

Finalists and other outstanding entrants are also eligible for college- and corporate-sponsored merit scholarships. They vary in value but can be substantial, and some are renewable.

Baylor University in Texas, for example, offers the Regents’ Gold Scholarship, which covers full tuition for up to eight undergraduate semesters for National Merit finalists who have indicated their desire to attend Baylor. Similarly, Boston University offers a partial-tuition Presidential Scholarship valued at $25,000 per year for four years to National Merit finalists who designate BU as their first-choice college.

College is expensive, and competition for scholarships is often fierce. By achieving a high score on the PSAT, students can take a great deal of stress out of the college admissions and financial aid process.

Remember, however, that if you intend to participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program, you will need to sit for the PSAT as a junior either in lieu of or in addition to testing as a sophomore. The PSAT 10 and the PSAT 8/9 do not qualify you for National Merit-related scholarships.

Your PSAT Score Can Indicate Future SAT Performance

The PSAT is a terrific way to familiarize yourself with the content, format and test-taking processes of the SAT, as well as to get a sense of how you’ll perform on the actual exam. Your score can reveal which SAT content areas you may not be particularly strong in, regardless of your grades in related classes.

For example, imagine you earned a 91 in ninth grade English last year, but your reading test score on the PSAT is a 22. Your A in English may not accurately reflect your ability to deal with vocabulary in context. Also, ninth grade English may not have required the same time-management strategies that the PSAT and SAT do.

[Read: How to Study for the PSAT One Week Before the Test.]

Likewise, if you earned a 99 in your ninth grade math class and a 36 on the PSAT’s math test, you can be reasonably certain that this area is a personal strength.

In short, your PSAT scores can suggest how prepared you are to take on the SAT and can allow you to concentrate on studying what you are weakest in to improve your score for the real thing — the SAT. Your PSAT performance can empower you with the information you need to design an SAT study plan that is effective, efficient and helpful in earning your best possible score.

Doing Well on the PSAT Can Give You a Confidence Boost

Test anxiety, as well as general fear of the unknown, can have a negative impact on your SAT score the first time you take it. However, if you have already done well on the PSAT, you will be at a distinct advantage come SAT time.

Just as rehearsing before a performance or practicing before a sports game gives you the boost of confidence you need to succeed, earning a solid score on the PSAT can do the same for your SAT-taking experience.

[Read: Transform Your PSAT Score Into an SAT Game Plan.]

However, do not assume that a fantastic score on the PSAT guarantees you the same score on the SAT, or that it exempts you from studying for the SAT. The SAT is longer than the PSAT and contains an optional essay section that the PSAT does not. Presuming that your success on the SAT is assured could result in a lower-than-anticipated score on this important college admissions exam.

Underestimating the significance of the PSAT is a common mistake, but it is one that is easily corrected. The test is a critical step in getting ready for success on the SAT. By taking it seriously and working hard to achieve a competitive score, you can not only get a jump-start on your SAT prep, you may even secure coveted scholarship dollars.

More from U.S. News

How to Use the Summer to Prep for the PSAT

Use Your PreACT, PSAT Performance to Choose a College Entrance Exam

4 Myths About ACT, SAT Practice Tests

3 Reasons Your PSAT Score Matters originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/07/19: This post was originally published on Sept. 23, 2013, and has been updated to include additional information.