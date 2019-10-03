3 Reasons to Consider Canada for Undergraduate, Graduate Degrees

Vietnamese national Emmy Tran considered several countries when researching universities to pursue her undergraduate degree. But among the countries she…

Vietnamese national Emmy Tran considered several countries when researching universities to pursue her undergraduate degree. But among the countries she considered — Australia, the U.S. and England — one country stood out to her the most: Canada.

“Being passionate about learning and getting exposed to different cultures, I figured that Canada would be a great place for this,” says Tran, who’s in her third year of a Bachelor of Public Relations degree program at Conestoga College in Ontario.

[Read: 3 Things to Know About Earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Canada.]

In 2018, more than 720,000 international students at all levels studied in Canada, marking the largest number ever, according to the Canadian government.

“Canada is known as a stable, open, safe and welcoming country. Its policy of multiculturalism and pursuit of diversity makes sense to foreign students coming in from far off lands,” Andy J. Semotiuk, a U.S. and Canadian immigration lawyer and director of immigration at Pace Law Firm in Ontario, wrote in an email.

Here are three reasons prospective international students may want to consider Canada for an undergraduate or graduate degree:

— Increased international student recruitment.

— Expedited study permit, work and residency opportunities.

— Scholarships.

Increased international student recruitment. The Canadian government is investing nearly 150 million Canadian dollars over five years for its new international education strategy, which includes stepping up international student recruitment.

“Canada recognizes a large majority of international students travel from India and China, and as such, has pledged nearly (CA)$30 million over the next five years alone to diversifying international recruitment efforts,” says Martin Basiri, co-founder and CEO of ApplyBoard, a Canada-based platform for international students to apply to North American high schools and colleges.

[Read: Canada, Australia Woo International Students.]

Basiri says Canada is focusing primarily on countries with a large and growing middle class that may struggle to provide quality higher education to all students. Priority countries include Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Turkey, France and Ukraine, according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada, a government department that manages diplomatic relations.

Universities are doing their part too. Jock Phippen, director of student recruitment and admissions at York University, says the school has a number of regional managers with specific recruitment and admissions expertise in key markets including India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and China.

Ted Sargent, vice president, international at the University of Toronto, says last year the school’s recruiters visited more than 24 countries. He says about 23 percent of the school’s undergraduates are international, come from 168 different countries and “the total number of applications by international students to U of T has grown by 103% in the past five years.”

Expedited study permit, work and residency opportunities. Increased international student recruitment has led to opportunities for foreign students to work in Canada while they study and improved a graduate’s chance of obtaining permanent residency.

Most international students need a study permit, which is different from a visa, to study in Canada. Originally launched by the Canadian government in 2018, the Student Direct Stream is a program that allows students from certain countries to get their study permit faster. Recently, it was expanded to include Senegal, Morocco and Pakistan.

“SDS has been successful in reducing processing times, with most applications from the initial group of countries — China, India, Philippines and Vietnam — finalized in less than three weeks,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson says.

Canada also allows international students to work while they study. Semotiuk says Canada’s postgraduation work permits are often two or three years in duration, depending on the length of time the student studied in the country.

[Read: Canadian Co-op Programs Blend Classroom, Work Experience.]

In addition, Canada offers a clearer path compared with the U.S., for example, to permanent residence and ultimately citizenship, Semotiuk says. He says usually one year of postgrad work experience will qualify an international student to apply for permanent residence either under the Express Entry program’s Canadian Experience Class or Federal Skilled Worker Program.

“Within a year that student acquires a permanent residence card. Then within three years, that student can become a Canadian citizen,” he says.

Scholarships. Scholarships can be hard to come by for international students around the world, particularly at the undergraduate level. But prospective students should be aware that Canada offers government-funded opportunities and scholarship funds from universities.

For example, the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships program is funded by the government and open to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and foreign citizens. The scholarships are worth CA$50,000 per year for three years during doctoral studies in the social sciences and humanities, natural sciences and/or engineering and health.

The University of British Columbia makes available more than CA$30 million annually from nonpublic sources to provide scholarships, awards, research grants and career development initiatives to outstanding international undergraduate students, according to Clare Hamilton-Eddy, a university spokeswoman.

York University awards several one-time undergraduate scholarships in the range of CA$5,000 to CA$15,000 to support international students in their first year of study. The school also offers competitive renewable scholarships that range from CA$20,000 to CA$35,000 a year to students who maintain high academic standing each year.

“These scholarships are awarded to applicants who demonstrate leadership through community service, or excellence in the arts, sport or in other areas of individual achievement,” says Janice Walls, a university spokeswoman.

Sargent says the University of Toronto introduced the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships in 2017, which are available to international undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and cover tuition, books, incidental fees and full residence support for four years. “There are 37 scholars each year, so we’ll have nearly 150 by 2020,” he says.

Tran says she was offered a CA$2,000 scholarship to the University of Waterloo but ultimately chose Conestoga as a better fit for her. She says overall, she’s been very pleased with her choices.

“Once I’m done with school, I plan on living and starting my career in Canada,” Tran says.

See the complete rankings of the Best Global Universities.

More from U.S. News

How to Use Student Experiences to Find a Global University

Use These Scholarships to Get a Graduate Degree Abroad

3 Mistakes International Students Make When Choosing a University Abroad

3 Reasons to Consider Canada for Undergraduate, Graduate Degrees originally appeared on usnews.com