2020 Best Global Universities Rankings Coming Oct. 22

For the sixth year, U.S. News will produce rankings to help guide students exploring higher education options outside of their home country.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, U.S. News will release the Best Global Universities rankings, which focus on schools’ academic research and reputation, not their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Students can use these rankings to accurately compare universities — including U.S. colleges — globally, regionally and within their own country, as well as by field of study.

The overall Best Global Universities rankings will encompass the top 1,500 universities, up from 1,250 last year, across 81 countries, up from 75 countries last year.

U.S. News will also publish five regional rankings of the top universities in Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America. Country-specific rankings will be released again this year. In the 2020 edition, U.S. News will publish 44 country rankings, up from 42 country rankings last year — including 12 countries with large numbers of ranked schools: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

U.S. News will publish six new subject area rankings in the fields of oncology; surgery; cardiac and cardiovascular systems; electrical and electronic engineering; mechanical engineering; and civil engineering.

In addition, U.S. News will publish the top global universities in the same 22 subject areas as last year, bringing the new total to 28 subject rankings. These will continue to include key fields such as engineering, computer science, and economics and business.

The number of schools ranked in 18 of the 22 existing subject rankings in the 2020 Best Global Universities rankings will be increased. The following subjects will see an increase of 150 ranked schools: chemistry, clinical medicine, engineering and physics. Meanwhile, these subjects will increase by 100 ranked schools: biology and biochemistry; materials science; plant and animal science; and social sciences and public health. And the following subjects will have an increase of 50 ranked schools: agricultural sciences; arts and humanities; computer science; economics and business; geosciences; immunology; mathematics; pharmacology and toxicology; psychiatry/psychology; and space science.

These four subject rankings will remain the same size in the 2020 Best Global Universities rankings: environment/ecology; microbiology; molecular biology and genetics; and neuroscience and behavior.

To produce the global rankings, which are based on data and metrics provided by Clarivate Analytics InCites, U.S. News uses a methodology that focuses on factors that measure research performance. The ranking indicators for the overall rankings include those that measure a university’s global and regional reputation and academic research performance using bibliometric indicators such as citations and publications.

U.S. News uses a separate methodology for the subject-specific rankings based on academic research performance in each subject. These subject rankings are not of academic majors, departments or a specific school at a university like a business or medical school. U.S. News uses various bibliometric measures, including publications and citations, as well as indicators for global and regional reputation in each specific subject.

