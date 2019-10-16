16 Questions to Ask Your Oncologist at Your First Cancer Appointment

Knowledge is power. A cancer diagnosis is less daunting than it used to be. Fortunately, for many kinds of cancer,…

Knowledge is power.

A cancer diagnosis is less daunting than it used to be. Fortunately, for many kinds of cancer, scientific knowledge, treatments and health outcomes are continually improving. Even so, fear is often the first reaction for anyone who is told, ‘We’ve found something suspicious.’ If that suspicion is confirmed as cancer, the uncertainty about what comes next is hard to handle.

“People hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’ and no clock can tick fast enough to start getting information,” says Dr. William Nelson, director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University. “And they need a full raft of information, because they’re just going to be scared until they get it.” To get a healthy grasp of your individual situation, ask your oncologist the following questions during your first visit.

What will we cover at this appointment?

Knowing what to expect on your first visit will help ease the nerves. While making the appointment, inquire about these basics: Will a physical exam be involved or is the focus on information and discussion? To get organized, it helps to be told what to bring — such as insurance cards, test results and reports or contact information for your primary care physician and other doctors you’ve seen. The American Society of Clinical Oncology offers a comprehensive list of preparatory questions to ask about your appointment.

When you meet your oncologist, take a few minutes to get acquainted, suggests Dr. Lidia Schapira, an associate professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of cancer survivorship at the Stanford Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Just greeting your doctor and starting with an “I” statement like, ‘I’m happy to meet you and I hope we can work together,’ humanizes the conversation and starts building a relationship and partnership, says Schapira, who is also editor in chief of ASCO’s online patient information site.

What type of cancer do I have?

Your primary care physician may have given you a tentative cancer diagnosis based on symptoms, screening test results and clinical examination findings. It’s essential to verify the precise type of cancer you have with your oncologist (or find out if there’s still any uncertainty). Once your diagnosis is clear, the next step is learning about the state of your cancer. “The jargon terms for us are the ‘stage’ and ‘grade’ of the cancer,” Nelson says. Depending on how your cancer is classified, the discussion moves to how that impacts your treatment options.

What is the standard treatment for my condition?

Cancer treatment choices may include surgery, traditional chemotherapy, targeted medications, radiation or immunotherapy as standalone or combination treatments. Clinical pathways and physician guidelines include treatment recommendations for most types of cancer based on disease stage and other factors. However, each patient’s diagnosis is unique, so a standard treatment option may not exist. Making decisions with your physician and having a treatment plan in place can help restore your sense of control.

Whether you also want to do an independent, online information search is entirely up to you. “I had two patients yesterday who literally came in with folders of research articles that they had studied,” Schapira says. “It was their first meeting with me and we were sort of interviewing each other.” However, seeing the effort they had put into gathering all that information let her know how to approach their needs: “I just said, ‘All right, ask me questions.'” By contrast, she adds, other patients who don’t desire as much information might simply say, “I want you to give me a recommendation.”

Why do you recommend this treatment?

Does your oncologist expect this particular treatment to shrink your tumor, cure your cancer or put it into remission? “How could I benefit from this treatment?” is another way to ask.

You also need to know about variations on a specific therapy. Surgeons may take different approaches — for instance, some cancer centers offer robotic surgeries, while others do not. “In some cases it’s possible to do less surgery and accomplish the same thing, thus preserving organ function or (allowing) the ability to preserve or improve body image,” Schapira says. “It depends very much on what kind of surgery you’re talking about, but there are many questions that need to be asked.”

What are potential treatment hazards and side effects?

When deciding on any cancer treatment, you need to know about potential downsides. That includes common side effects that you can likely expect as well as rare but more serious complications, Nelson says. Cancer side effects may be temporary or short-term, like nausea and vomiting with chemotherapy, or linger indefinitely, like chemo fog or “chemo brain,” which refers to thinking or memory problems during or after treatment. Extensive surgery to remove cancerous growths may affect your appearance or certain body functions.

Will I be able to have biological children?

Some cancer treatments can impair your ability to have children, so it’s important to discuss fertility preservation upfront if you’re interested in having kids. In the growing field of oncofertility, specialists work with cancer patients and survivors to maximize their reproductive potential. During the often-narrow window of opportunity before cancer treatment begins, you should have a chance to consider fertility preservation options. Embryo or sperm banking, for example, or shielding pelvic and genital regions during radiation therapy, are among techniques for the reproductive specialist to address.

Do I need to start treatment right away?

Not every type of cancer requires immediate — or any — treatment. Watching and waiting could be a reasonable choice with a slow-growing cancer that’s unlikely to affect your daily life or survival chances. For instance, prostate cancer is a condition for which your doctor may recommend active surveillance or close observation to monitor the spread of disease. Your doctor will discuss these options based on whether your cancer is causing symptoms, on how fast or slowly it’s expected to grow and its size and location. With active surveillance, men may undergo periodic blood tests to measure prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, along with other tests such as digital rectal exams, imaging scans or prostate biopsies to make sure cancer is staying well under control.

Are clinical trials available?

With some types of cancer, you might benefit from participating in a clinical trial for a specific type of treatment. Participating in research can position you to receive promising, state-of-the-art therapy. Along those lines, Schapira suggests, you also could ask: “Are there any drugs in the pipelines that might change my treatment in the near future?”

What is my prognosis?

Getting cold, hard statistics — like average survival rates for a specific cancer diagnosis — isn’t necessarily right for everyone. However, you deserve to understand these figures if you’re interested. By asking your oncologist, he or she can put general outcome numbers into better perspective.

Patients should realize that median survival rates are simply estimates of how long half of people with a certain type, stage and grade of cancer will live, Nelson says. “There are people who don’t live that long,” he says. “There are people who live longer.” For advanced cancers with wide ranges in survival outcomes, there’s a distinction to be made in what people can expect and what they can hope for, he says. Hoping that you’re one of those who will live longer is not a false hope, he adds — it’s a real hope.

Should I get a second opinion?

If you don’t have local access to a specialty cancer center or academic medical center, you may still be able to benefit from that level of expertise through a one-time consultation. Your doctor may even have a suggestion of where to refer you for another opinion. “In those situations, sometimes, it’s advisable to get a second opinion at a center of excellence — a place where people are really devoting their lives to study that disease and they’re conducting research,” Schapira says. “In many cases, what (patients) hear just confirms that the treatment could be delivered in the community, and then it’s best for everybody.”

Could an outside pathologist review my slides?

Two heads can be better than one when reviewing tumor biopsy samples. Asking “do you think it would be valuable to have my pathology slide reviewed at a significant treatment center?” is a reasonable request, according to Nelson. “It’s never wrong to ask that question, and it’s easy enough to do.”

Having that second evaluation could make a real difference. For instance, the Kimmel Center is a referral center for pancreatic cancer. When looking at data on these patients, Nelson says, “As much as 24% or 25% of the time or more, we were changing the stage, grade or diagnosis itself.” What causes these disparities? “We have several pathologists who don’t do anything but look at pancreatic cancers,” he explains. That singular focus simply isn’t feasible in most medical settings.

Should genetic testing be done on my tumor?

Cancer genomics is a continually evolving factor in cancer research and treatment. Targeted therapies may be available depending on your cancer’s unique genetic makeup. Tumor DNA sequencing could uncover genetic mutations that pinpoint the precise treatment most likely to be effective against your type of cancer.

What will my treatment cost?

Cancer treatment can be extremely expensive. To avoid unpleasant financial surprises, ask about costs ranging from office visit co-pays to whether insurance covers your treatment and if preapproval is required. You can start with your doctor or speak with nurses, social workers and patient navigators. ASCO provides more details on cost-related questions and concerns.

What should I expect regarding hospitalization?

One practical question involves whether you’ll be treated as an inpatient or outpatient. “If part of your treatment plan involves a complex procedure like high-dose chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant, it’s possible that you will be hospitalized or can expect to be hospitalized for many weeks,” Schapira says. “On the other hand, if you’re being treated for breast cancer, it’s very unlikely that you’ll be hospitalized these days, or, if so, perhaps for (only) one night after your surgery, unless you have a very complicated procedure.”

How much help do you anticipate I’ll need at home?

During treatment and recovery, you may experience issues with fatigue and mobility. You could need help with transportation to medical appointments or caregiver support as you cope with side effects. It’s helpful to consider these issues in advance, rather than in the midst of your treatment course, so you can make arrangements ahead of time.

How will treatment affect my life?

With cancer therapy, the best-case scenario is that you resume your regular family and social life, and get back to full physical activity as soon as possible. In some cases, that might not happen for a while. Similarly, while some patients can work throughout much if not all of their treatment, others need to take significant time off to undergo therapy and recuperate. (If that could be the situation for you, consider asking your human resources specialist about the Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.)

