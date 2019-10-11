11 Benefits of Mindful Eating

You probably know that mindful eating can help you slow down and savor every bite. It’s an important practice in…

You probably know that mindful eating can help you slow down and savor every bite. It’s an important practice in today’s world of multi-tasking, with meals barely on our radar as we dine while chatting, working or watching TV. “If we pay attention to what we eat, it tastes better and it’s more satisfying than if we eat by remote control,” says registered dietitian Monica Meadows, director of the Coordinated Program in Dietetics at the University of Texas–Austin.

But Meadows and other experts note that the benefits of mindful eating seem to go well beyond enjoyment. The practice appears to offer numerous psychological and physical health advantages. They’re not all proven. But they may help you to:

— Eat only when you’re hungry.

— Allow food cravings to pass.

— End a meal when you’re full.

— Stop binge eating.

— Stop hedonic eating (eating for pleasure to produce feel-good chemicals in the brain).

— Lose weight.

— Promote heart health.

— Control blood sugar.

— Promote healthier responses to stress.

— Increase the variety of food you eat.

— Spend less time thinking about food.

What Is Mindful Eating?

Mindful eating has roots in mindfulness meditation, a well-studied Buddhist practice of being fully present and sensing one’s feelings, thoughts, physical sensations and environment without judging or debating them.

Likewise, mindful eating makes you fully aware of the eating experience as well as your thoughts and feelings about food.

“Think about what you’d like to eat. Think about how hungry you are, and prepare a plate that reflects that amount of hunger. Then sit down and pay attention to the food — how it smells, how it feels in your mouth, how it tastes and whether you’re enjoying it,” Meadows says. “Try to pay attention to how full you feel. If you decide you’re full, just stop eating, even if there’s food on your plate.”

Better Body Cues

One of the benefits of mindful eating is a better understanding of the body’s hunger, craving and fullness cues.

For some people, it’s not always clear when they’re hungry. For example, they may eat throughout the day and never really experience hunger pangs. Or perhaps they misinterpret the body’s needs. “Maybe you’re not hungry. Maybe you’re sleepy or thirsty or anxious. Maybe you need to have a drink of water or go for a walk,” Meadows says.

Mindful eating encourages people to explore and discern the difference in advance of a meal and prevent unnecessary food intake.

“Mindful eating also helps cut down on food cravings. You can learn to become curious about the bodily sensations and urges that make up the experience of cravings, and as you do so, cravings may become less intense and you may have greater choice in how to respond to them, including letting them pass,” says psychologist Jennifer Daubenmier, who researches the health benefits of mindfulness practices at San Francisco State University.

During a meal, mindfulness can make you aware that you’ve had enough to eat — not just because you’re paying more attention to feelings of fullness, but also because you’re focusing on a food’s flavor. “You can tell when you’ve had enough of the flavor. The taste buds get satiated and it’s not pleasurable anymore,” Daubenmier explains. “You’re more likely to stop eating if you know that.”

Weight Loss

Weight loss may be another one of the benefits of mindful eating. But studies on the subject are mixed.

For example, a 2015 review of 19 studies published in Psychosomatic Medicine found significant weight loss among participants in 13 studies, but ultimately couldn’t find a definitive link between mindfulness and shedding pounds.

“But we know that when people start feeding actual hunger cues, they’re likely to lose weight,” Meadows says. “They’re paying attention to what they’re choosing to eat, how much to eat and how much they’re satisfied. They’re not as likely to go back for seconds.”

Mindful eating may also help you change unhealthy eating habits. “It may help curb binge eating, emotional eating and hedonic eating,” Daubenmier says. “You’re paying attention to your life more, not just when you’re sitting down and eating, but your patterns around food: when you eat, where you eat and why you eat.”

Other Physical Benefits

Mindfulness meditation has been shown to help lower cortisol levels (which contribute to obesity) and lower your blood pressure, heart rate and stress levels. We don’t have conclusive evidence that suggests mindful eating has the same effects.

However, Daubenmier’s own research, published in the October 2016 journal Obesity, suggests that the benefits of mindful eating can help overall health. “Our study shows it may lower the ratio of triglycerides to HDL (good) cholesterol, which reduces the risk of heart disease,” Daubenmier says. “It may also help control blood sugar, possibly because of reductions in sugary foods.”

Better cardiovascular health and better blood sugar control can help stave off heart problems and Type 2 diabetes.

Another study Daubenmier led, published online Sept. 10, 2019, by Mindfulness, found that mindful eating along with mindfulness meditation was associated with better cardiovascular responses to stress (such as more relaxed blood vessels during stressful events), which may help individuals perform better under stress and contribute to better heart health.

Abstract Benefits of Mindful Eating

Experts agree that mindful eating can be used as a tool to recognize and change your eating behaviors.

In doing so, other benefits of mindful eating may develop. One is a wider variety of food on your menu, since mindful eating doesn’t restrict the types of food you eat. “That doesn’t mean we’re saying eat as much as you want of whatever you see. It means we’re not restricting the diet,” Meadows says. “That helps remove the fear of food for people who have long lists of foods they won’t allow themselves. So you can have a brownie or part of a brownie and it won’t blow up your life.”

The other benefit is relief from the burden of thinking about food all the time. “People who put themselves on diets invest an enormous amount of focus and energy on food, always thinking, planning and calculating. That’s a lot of energy,” Meadows says. “If you’re a mindful eater, you get a lot of that back.”

Want to Get Started?

Mindful eating may sound simple, but it takes practice.

You can start by trying the eating approach at your next meal or attempting the practice once a week, such as having a “mindful Monday.”

Or you can seek the help of a dietitian, therapist or psychologist for training. The process will evolve gradually. “We start with a single raisin, which people usually eat by the handful. But we break it down so people can learn the skills of paying attention to different senses. Then we work up to more complex food,” Daubenmier says.

Eventually you may feel that the benefits of mindful eating are paying off. And you may even find that you have more energy to put toward the other things that add flavor to your life.

