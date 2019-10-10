10 Things to Know About Job Searching as a Veteran

Finding a job is a crucial task for military members transitioning to civilian life. “Some people luck into a good…

Finding a job is a crucial task for military members transitioning to civilian life. “Some people luck into a good job, but that’s not the story for most people,” says Carlos Perez, assistant treasurer for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, a nonprofit association that provides financial services to military members, veterans and their families.

Veterans often have soft skills that employers value, such as dedication, discipline and teamwork. By using resources specifically designed for veteran job searchers and making the most of networking connections, service members can parlay those skills into a rewarding career.

To be successful, veterans should keep these 10 points in mind:

— You can start your job search early.

— Utilize Google’s special job search tool for veterans.

— Human resources managers might not understand military terminology.

— A civilian should review your resume.

— Skills are more important than job titles.

— Some employers seek veterans specifically.

— Networking is key to landing a job in many industries.

— Employers can’t discriminate against veterans.

— Jobs requiring government clearance may be plentiful.

— Transition assistance programs can be valuable resources.

You Can Start Your Job Search Early

Each branch of the military offers a Transition Assistance Program that can provide guidance on diverse topics from budgeting to creating a resume. Service members can access program resources as early as two years prior to their separation date. Take full advantage of this time, Perez says. Employment workshops and classes may be especially helpful for those who entered the service at a young age and have never conducted a job search before, he adds. About four to six months before the separation date, service members should attend career fairs; job applications should be sent within 90 days of being discharged.

Utilize Google’s Special Job Search Tool for Veterans

Military occupations don’t always correspond neatly with civilian jobs. To make it easy to see which jobs match a veteran’s skill set, Google has a special search tool. Type “jobs for veterans” into Google’s search engine and a blue box will appear in the results page, where you can enter your military occupation code and see relevant civilian jobs in your area. Career sites like RecruitMilitary, Getting Hired and CareerBuilder, as well as employers such as Siemens, also use this technology on their job boards.

Human Resources Managers Might Not Understand Military Terminology

Veterans may find recruiters or HR employees don’t always understand details of military service. “Through no fault of their own, people may not have an understanding (of military jargon),” says Mike Sticklin, human resources director for The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and a veteran who completed eight years of active duty in the Army. He suggests veterans “civilianize” their language and minimize military terms.

A Civilian Should Review Your Resume

To ensure information is clear and concise, veterans should ask someone, preferably a civilian without a military background, to review their resume. “We in the military have our own language, and it’s a foreign language,” says Perez, who spent 26 1/2 years in the Army. Having someone without military experience review a resume can help pinpoint where language may be confusing or unclear to hiring managers.

Skills Are More Important Than Job Titles

Stating that you were a motor sergeant in the military may not mean much to an interviewer, Perez explains. However, explaining you managed personnel and maintained a fleet of vehicles will have more impact. Also, while it’s natural to look for jobs similar to your military occupation, don’t discount new fields. Employers often recognize that veterans with strong soft skills can be easily retrained to work in a new capacity. As Sticklin says, “I’m looking for good people with a good work ethic.”

Some Employers Seek Veterans Specifically

Whether it’s for their extensive experience or an employer’s desire to support those who have served our country, some companies specifically seek out veterans to hire. States may even place a hold on job listings to give veterans the opportunity to apply first, says Mike Gustin, director of business development for Twenty Bridge Staffing, an agency in Herndon, Virginia, that focuses on placing individuals with government clearances. To find companies looking to hire former service members, search for veteran job fairs in your area.

Networking Is Key to Landing a Job in Many Industries

While networking may bring up images of uncomfortable conversations at cocktail parties, the practice is more about letting people know you are seeking job opportunities. This can be done via phone calls, emails or lunch meetings. Or you can spread the news online using social media sites like LinkedIn. “It’s like a living, breathing business card,” Gustin says of the professional profiles listed on LinkedIn. What’s more, LinkedIn provides veterans with one year of its premium service for free. Premium members can see who has viewed their profile, send emails to people who are not yet connections and access online learning modules.

Employers Can’t Discriminate Against Veterans

Employers can’t discriminate against workers on the basis of their military service, thanks to the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. What’s more, companies must reemploy workers who leave for active duty service. “It doesn’t mean they have to give you the exact same job, but it has to be comparable,” Perez says.

Fortunately, cases of discrimination against veterans don’t seem common, according to Sticklin. “I’ve been in HR for 29 years and have never seen a veteran discriminated against,” he says.

Jobs Requiring Government Clearance May Be Plentiful

Veterans may leave the service with a security clearance that makes them valuable commodities. “Some companies will hire you just for a clearance,” Gustin says. Since the process of getting an initial clearance or an upgrade can be difficult, government contractors may give hiring preference to those who have already been cleared in the military.

Transition Assistance Programs Can Be Valuable Resources

There are transition assistance programs and resources available through the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Labor. “They are programs designed specifically to help veterans connect with potential employers,” Perez says. Veterans.gov acts as a clearinghouse to direct former military members to information and services to help them find a job, start a business or access their veteran benefits.

