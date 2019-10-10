10 MBA Programs Where Grads Earn the Most in Consulting

Consulting jobs offer lucrative pay. Many MBA grads flock to the consulting sector after graduation, in part because of the…

Consulting jobs offer lucrative pay.

Many MBA grads flock to the consulting sector after graduation, in part because of the industry’s high salaries. Jobs in this field also offer a variety of functions, as well as the ability to work in different industries and locations. According to U.S. News data from 98 business schools that submitted data on 2018 grads’ average salary for consulting and their average salary across all sectors, those working in the consulting field earned 5.9% more on average. (These base salary figures do not include bonuses, such as signing bonuses or annual bonuses.) Recent grads at the following 10 business schools earned the most in consulting, with an average base salary of around $140,100.

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 22.4%

Average consulting salary (2018): $138,577

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $127,874

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 32.9%

Average consulting salary (2018): $139,091

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $127,767

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 13.1%

Average consulting salary (2018): $139,186

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $135,105

University of Chicago (Booth)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 22.9%

Average consulting salary (2018): $139,473

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $131,893

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 21.9%

Average consulting salary (2018): $139,521

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $128,415

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

U.S. News business school rank: 1

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 20.7%

Average consulting salary (2018): $140,317

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $139,670

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 14.5%

Average consulting salary (2018): $140,353

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $130,924

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 23.3%

Average consulting salary (2018): $140,770

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $130,022

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 10.4%

Average consulting salary (2018): $141,585

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $139,339

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 2

Full-time acceptance rate (2018): 6.1%

Average consulting salary (2018): $142,151

Average salary among all sectors (2018): $145,559

