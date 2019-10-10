10 Healthy Fall Vegetables You Should Eat

Bountiful fall veggies With splashy colors, striking shapes and sturdy rinds, you could use fall harvest vegetables as centerpieces, porch…

With splashy colors, striking shapes and sturdy rinds, you could use fall harvest vegetables as centerpieces, porch decorations or maybe even homemade bird feeders. But the best thing you can do with fall veggies is to work them into meals. Think roasted butternut squash, garlicky red beets and kale salad (its leaves tend to sweeten as the weather cools) — all fresh from the farmers market. And because fall root veggies — from turnips and potatoes to sweet potatoes and carrots — store so well, you can easily stock up. Just keep them somewhere cool and dry. Dietitians praise the following fall veggies for their nutritional value, recipe versatility and fresh flavor.

Pumpkin and squash

Although sometimes called winter squash because they keep so well when weather turns cold, butternut, buttercup, spaghetti, turban squash and other varieties are actually harvested in the fall.

Squash — and its close cousin pumpkin — are sturdy vegetable mainstays for many cultures worldwide, says Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian and author of the Plant-Powered Dietitian blog. Members of the squash family are high in dietary fiber and beta carotene, which helps your body make vitamin A and contributes to the health of your skin, eyes and immune system. Squash gets extra protection from its durable rind. “That hard shell makes them very shelf-stable,” Palmer adds.

Squash is low in calories and has a low glycemic index. A serving of winter squash has only 39 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Foods that are lower on the glycemic index include “good carbs” that don’t make your blood sugar spike. “It’s what I call a slow-digesting carbohydrate,” Palmer says. “That fiber helps make those carbohydrates have a more gentle impact on the blood glucose level.” The high fiber content of squash also makes it a filling choice.

Cut squash into halves or cubes, sprinkle with oil, season with herbs and roast for a flavorful entree, side dish or snack. After it’s cooked, squash can also be pureed and made into pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread or muffins for a special treat.

Turnips, rutabagas and other root vegetables

Root veggies are a good source of dietary fiber and minerals, including potassium and zinc. “People are eating more root vegetables like turnips or rutabagas,” says Holly Larson, a registered dietitian. Larson encourages everyone to add root vegetables to their plates.

As an example, she points to parsnips, which are similar to carrots but with white rather than orange flesh. Rutabagas belong to the turnip family but are sweeter.

Root vegetables really lend themselves to an easy roast, making these dishes sweeter without adding sugar. Root vegetables are also versatile and forgiving. There’s no wrong way to serve them. You can roast, puree or mash root veggies and then add your favorite seasonings for a comforting and warming side dish. In some recipes, Larson says, you could substitute mashed parsnips or rutabaga for mashed potatoes, for a lighter version of shepherd’s pie, for instance.

You can even eat some root veggies raw in a salad: Try shredding turnips, jicama or daikon radishes into salads for extra flavor and crunch.

Sweet potatoes

Among root veggies, sweet potatoes stand out as nutritional powerhouses. They also contain beta carotene, the antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A to support healthy eyes and skin. Sweet potatoes also are good sources of vitamin C and vitamin B6, which may have brain-health benefits. Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, a vital mineral for your nerves and muscles, and for your heart’s electrical system. You can mash, roast or char sweet potatoes and work them into dishes from soup to hummus.

Cauliflower

Brassica crops include waxy-leaved vegetables such as cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower. Brassica plants provide multiple health benefits including antioxidant and anticancer properties.

“Cauliflower is very trendy; it’s a nice food that feels filling, and you can do a lot with it,” Larson says. The pale, crunchy veggie is especially popular among people who can’t tolerate or prefer to avoid gluten, she adds. Cauliflower pizza crust, cauliflower rice and mashed cauliflower used to lighten mashed-potato recipes are just some of the lower-carb possibilities. Cauliflower popcorn and tabbouleh are also creative cauliflower alternatives. Plus, you can even add cauliflower to your smoothies.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are super popular now, Palmer says. “They used to be everybody’s favorite vegetable to hate.” Brussels sprouts contain sulfur compounds that cause their pungent flavor and smell when boiled, she explains. However, slow cooking can make Brussels sprouts more palatable.

Try, for example, roasting them in a sheet pan with a little olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper to avoid that cooked-cabbage smell and flavor. “When you caramelize them and the carbohydrates turn brown, it really softens and mellows that flavor,” she says. That caramelization process gives this tiny member of the cabbage family a sweet, nutty flavor, converting haters to fans. That’s a good thing because Brussels sprouts contain chemical compounds called glucosinolates, which may play a role in cancer prevention.

Kale and other dark greens

By now, everyone knows about the healthfulness of kale, and there’s good reason why king kale still reins supreme. Kale is a dark leafy green packed with nutrients including fiber, protein, vitamins A and C and minerals like calcium and iron. Palmer says she plants kale, spinach and chard in her fall California garden.

Hardy greens can grow year round, depending on your location, adds Palmer, who recommends fitting at last one leafy green into your daily menu. Kale makes a great foundation for salad, she says: “It has so much flavor and crunch, while, oftentimes, more tender greens wilt on me. I always start with finely chopped kale and massage a little bit of oil in there.”

Red beets

What if you could only choose five fall veggies as salad essentials? “I would go for the biggest mix of colors,” Larson says. “Lettuce, purple cabbage, roasted butternut squash, onions caramelized for better flavor and red beets.” Colorful fruits and veggies are rich in phytonutrients, which are plant-produced chemicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. For instance, phytonutrients give tomatoes their vibrant red color — but tomatoes are really a summer crop. Instead, try red beets, which contain natural pigments called betalains that give them their vivid purplish hues, for a fresh, colorful fall twist.

Beets are low in calories, high in vitamins, minerals and fiber and have been shown to help lower blood pressure. You can use beets in salads and soups, pickle them and even sneak them into baked goodies like tarts.

Mushrooms

While mushrooms are available at grocery stores throughout the year, some wild mushrooms are more abundant in the fall. Mushrooms are the only natural non-animal source of vitamin D, which is essential for bone health. In addition, mushrooms provide B vitamins such as thiamine, niacin, riboflavin and folate. The B vitamins help your body metabolize food; and folate is crucial during pregnancy to prevent certain birth defects. Mushrooms come in a variety of types and flavors such as sweet oyster mushrooms or rich portobellos.

Mushrooms can be a satisfying addition to many foods, Larson says. For instance, mushrooms make soups feel “meaty,” and they give foods like risotto a heartier consistency. Toss them into stir fries, soups or omelets.

Okra

There’s a whole lot more to okra than just gumbo. Okra (which is technically a fruit) can be pickled, sauteed, baked, stewed or grilled. In terms of seasonality, okra harvesting happens somewhere on the cusp of late summer and early fall. “It’s hard to find okra at every store, but you can certainly find it at farmers markets,” Palmer says. Okra is rich in fiber and has cholesterol-lowering properties.

Okra is a staple of Southern cooking and a key ingredient in traditional Louisiana gumbo. “Some people call okra slimy, but when it’s cooked well, I don’t think it is at all,” Palmer says. “I like to saute it and use it with black-eyed peas and greens.”

Onions

You can liven up all sorts of dishes with the unmistakable flavor of onions. Onions contain a type of phytonutrient called flavonoids, including quercetin and kaempferol. These flavonoids have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the risk of heart disease or cancer, among other possible health benefits. Varieties include sweet onions like pale yellow Vidalias or spicier red onions. Just a little bit of onion goes a long way when you’re baking, sauteeing or adding chopped onion to a salad. Try caramelizing them for a more mellow flavor.

Fresh is best.

If you’re ready to dig into fall vegetables, dietitians suggest seeking out farmers markets in your area. “An advantage of shopping local is you get to ask questions,” Larson points out. For instance, you can find out whether an individual farm uses pesticides and also consider other environmental impacts. “If you’re interested in using fewer resources to transport produce around the world, buying local helps that,” she says.

Freshness is another obvious advantage. “If you have a farmers market in your area that’s open year-round, then you can really eat with the seasons,” Palmer says. “It’s a more sustainable way to eat, as well.”

