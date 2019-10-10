10 Colleges That Received the Most Applications

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

With a limited number of open seats, college admissions can be competitive. That’s especially true at institutions that receive an abundance of applications, making for tough decisions by admissions teams on which students to accept.

At the University of California–Los Angeles, for example, 113,761 prospective students applied for the fall 2018 term. UCLA accepted 14% of those applicants, U.S. News data shows. While UCLA is the only ranked school to break the 100,000 applicant mark, per U.S. News data, a few others nearly hit that number as well.

The 10 colleges with the most interest saw an average of 84,068 applications. That figure far outpaces the average of 8,632 among the 1,240 ranked schools that reported the number of applications received to U.S. News in an annual survey. But the number of applicants is far lower at some schools, such as Marlboro College in Vermont, which received the fewest applications at 102.

Nine of the 10 schools on this list are National Universities, institutions that often are research-oriented and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The lone exception is California State University–Long Beach, which is in the Regional Universities (West) category. Regional Universities tend to offer undergraduate and master’s programs, but few doctoral options.

Except for San Diego State University, all of the colleges listed are ranked in the top 40 or above in their respective categories.

Schools in the University of California system are well represented here, comprising the top six entries. Outside the UC system, two other California schools also made the list, meaning eight of the 10 colleges with the most applications are based in California. The only two non-California schools are New York University and the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

Below is a list of the 10 colleges that received the most applications for fall 2018 admission. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

