As with many professional pursuits, the path to gridiron glory begins in college. NFL rosters are comprised of players from colleges large and small, but some NCAA programs excel at constantly cranking out top-quality players who go on to the pros. While some schools are known for producing CEOs or millionaires, these 10 colleges have the most NFL players on active rosters, according to NCAA data.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park

NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 57 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 46,810

4-year graduation rate: 66%

The Penn State Nittany Lions, who began play in 1889, are among the most storied programs in NCAA history. To date, Penn State has racked up more than 870 wins and four conference championships, and has played in 49 bowl games. PSU also claimed the NCAA national championship twice in the 1980s and has remained an enduring force in college football for decades.

Texas A&M University–College Station

NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 68,367

4-year graduation rate: 55%

The Texas A&M Aggies first took to the gridiron in 1903 and have amassed more than 720 wins in the years since. Along with those wins are 18 conference championships and appearances in 40 end-of-season bowl games. Texas A&M claimed national championships in 1919, 1927 and 1939.

University of Georgia

NFL players: 29

U.S. News rank: 50 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 38,652

4-year graduation rate: 66%

The Bulldogs kicked off their inaugural season in 1902 and look to break the 800 win mark by the end of the 2019 season. Those wins are paired with 13 conference championships and 55 bowl appearances over the years. Georgia claims five national championships, with its most recent coming in 1980.

University of Oklahoma

NFL players: 31

U.S. News rank: 132 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 28,564

4-year graduation rate: 42%

The first season of Oklahoma football was in 1903. The Sooners are on track to hit more than 850 overall wins this season, have claimed 45 conference championships and played in 52 bowl games. OU also has seven national championships and has produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners, a prize awarded to the top player in college football at the end of each season.

Florida State University

NFL players: 32

U.S. News rank: 57 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 41,005

4-year graduation rate: 66%

A relative newcomer compared with their peers on this list, FSU joined the ranks of college football in 1954. The program has more than 520 wins overall, with 357 coming under former Head Coach Bobby Bowden, who retired in 2009. The Seminoles have 15 conference championships, 46 bowl game appearances and three national championships, with the most recent coming in 2013.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

NFL players: 32

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 30,985

4-year graduation rate: 41%

The history of LSU football stretches back to 1902. The program has claimed 11 conference championships, played in 50 bowl games and has more than 770 wins. The Tigers have also won three national championships, most recently in 2007.

University of Miami

NFL players: 34

U.S. News rank: 57 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 17,331

4-year graduation rate: 70%

The Hurricanes blew into NCAA football in 1936 and have picked up more than 580 wins, nine conference championships and 39 bowl appearances. Miami was a tour de force in the 1980s, picking up three of their five national championships, with the most recent coming in 2001.

University of Florida

NFL players: 35

U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 52,218

4-year graduation rate: 68%

The Gators have bit down on more than 700 victories since the program launched in 1904. Along with those wins come nine conference championships, 44 bowl game appearances and three national championships, most recently in 2008.

Ohio State University–Columbus

NFL players: 45

U.S. News rank: 54 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 61,170

4-year graduation rate: 59%

The Buckeyes have won more than 800 games since the inaugural 1904 season. Those wins include 38 conference championships, 50 bowl appearances and eight national championships, with the most recent title coming in 2014.

University of Alabama

NFL players: 56

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 38,390

4-year graduation rate: 50%

The Alabama Crimson Tide program has been a dominant force in college football since 1902. The program counts more than 920 wins, 27 conference championships, 70 bowl game appearances and a slew of national championships. The university counts 17 national titles to its name, albeit with some dispute, and has claimed four in this decade alone.

Update 10/22/19: This slideshow has been updated to include new information and reflect ranks from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.