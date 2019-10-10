10 Best Stocks to Buy and Sell in the 4th Quarter

Swing into the fourth quarter with these stock picks. After a hot start to the year, the S&P 500 index…

After a hot start to the year, the S&P 500 index cooled in the past three months. Slowing growth, downward earnings revisions and global macroeconomic headwinds are weighing on valuations and creating risk in the market. In this uncertain environment, investors are looking for reliable stock market catalysts between now and the end of the year. Bank of America recently released its list of 10 stocks to buy and sell in the fourth quarter. These 10 stocks are the firm’s highest-conviction ideas that have business-specific, market-moving catalysts coming sometime in the next three months.

Buy: Aramark (ticker: ARMK)

Analyst Gary Bisbee says activist involvement and a CEO transition could be bullish catalysts for Aramark in the fourth quarter. He says a Mantle Ridge board member would likely be well-received by the market, creating a compelling near-term risk-reward scenario. Even if the company rejects a Mantle Ridge board member, a more aggressive outside activist approach could also create value for investors, Bisbee says. A new CEO that advocates for value-creating strategies would also be a positive catalyst for the stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $48 price target for ARMK stock.

Buy: Salesforce.com (CRM)

Analyst Kash Rangan says investors are not fully valuing Tableau’s transition to a subscription-based model, while Mulesoft should continue to drive revenue and operating margin synergies. Rangan estimates Tableau and Mulesoft could add up to $5 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue and help boost Salesforce’s analytics market share from 3% to 20%. Fourth-quarter catalysts for the stock include availability of Salesforce Customer 360 products, potential approval of Tableau and Salesforce integration from European regulators and Salesforce’s investor day on Nov. 20. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for CRM stock.

Buy: Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Disney may have the biggest and most important fourth-quarter catalyst on the horizon, and analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich has high expectations. Disney takes on Netflix (NFLX) head-to-head by launching its Disney+ subscription service Nov. 12. Ehrlich values Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms at around $22 per share. In addition to its streaming launch, Ehrlich says the recently launched Star Wars Land, ongoing Fox asset integration and several key movie releases in the fourth quarter should help improve investor sentiment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $168 price target for DIS stock.

Buy: Dover Corp. (DOV)

Analyst Andrew Obin says Dover is targeting $100 million in cost savings in 2019 and an additional $50 million in 2020. In the past decade, Dover has sold off risky cyclical assets and improved the quality of its portfolio, and Obin says its stability and defensiveness should be rewarded with a higher market valuation. In the fourth quarter, Obin is predicting a modest earnings beat. Better Engineered Systems booking numbers will reassure investors about durable volume growth. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $115 price target for DOV stock.

Buy: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala says New York Community Bancorp should continue to outperform through the end of the year given margin expansion opportunities and positive earnings revisions. He says these attributes will stand out even more among a broad banking group that will likely struggle with margins in a falling interest rate environment. Poonawala says NYCB’s stellar credit quality track record during previous economic downturns also make it a potential safe haven play for bank investors. Third-quarter earnings are the next big catalyst. Bank of America has a “buy”rating and $14 price target for NYCB stock.

Buy: Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Analyst Ronald Epstein says Raytheon provides investors with the most business diversification among the five largest U.S. defense contractors. Raytheon has more than 8,000 programs and 15,000 contracts, reducing the risk associated with any single contract. The company also generates about 25% of revenue overseas. Epstein says Raytheon could deliver a positive surprise when it reports earnings in October. In addition, Raytheon Technologies’ proxy filing and the lower tier air and missile defense sensor contract award could be near-term positive catalysts. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for RTN stock.

Buy: Target Corp. (TGT)

Analyst Robert Ohmes says the sales and traffic momentum that Target reported in the second quarter has carried over into the second half of the year, and the retail giant is positioned to exceed same-store sales growth expectations. Private brand launches, digital partnerships, smaller urban stores, 300 annual remodels and expanded fulfillment services are all near-term catalysts, Ohmes says. Target also has a number of long-term bullish catalysts, including shift in demographics to budget-conscious shoppers, competitor store closings and additional monetization of digital shoppers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $125 price target for TGT stock.

Sell: Floor and Decor Holdings (FND)

Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki says less Floor and Décor’s renovation spending puts near-term same-store sales growth in jeopardy. Suzuki says same-store sales growth will likely drop to just 5% in 2019, down from 9.2% in 2018 and 16.6% in 2017. To make matters worse, about half of Floor and Decor’s products are Chinese imports, creating near-term trade war risk. Shares also trade at more than 37 times estimated 2020 earnings, creating valuation risk to the downside. Bank of America has an “underperform” rating and $34 price target for FND stock.

Sell: Gap (GPS)

Gap is getting hurt by online competition and Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson says it will be difficult for the company to deliver consistent, profitable growth. Hutchinson says consensus fiscal 2020 earnings estimates are 17% too high, and Gap can no longer rely on Old Navy to pick up the slack. Old Navy hasn’t generated positive same-store sales growth for three quarters now, and Forever 21 liquidation sales following its recent bankruptcy filing and 178 announced store closings could create pricing pressures for Old Navy in the near term. Bank of America has an “underperform” rating and $14 price target for GPS stock.

Sell: Terex Corp. (TEX)

Analyst Ross Gilardi is anticipating an earnings miss and guidance cut from Terex when the company reports third-quarter earnings. Gilardi is forecasting $3.20 in 2020 earnings per share, down 9% and 6% below consensus analyst estimates. Gilardi says Terex could also endure heavy selling pressure from activist investor Marcato Capital Management after its representative stepped down from the board in late September. Marcato’s departure is potentially a bearish signal that the firm is throwing in the towel after years of underperformance. Bank of America has an “underperform” rating and $22 price target for TEX stock.

