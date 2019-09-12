Young Adults Want Credit Education: Here’s How to Get It

Personal finance 101 should be a required high school course, according to more than three-quarters of some young adults surveyed…

Personal finance 101 should be a required high school course, according to more than three-quarters of some young adults surveyed by Experian in 2019. These adults, born 1997 onward and part of Generation Z, often leave high school without a solid financial education.

Nearly half of those surveyed say that even after high school graduation, they have a lot of questions about managing finances.

And more than half say they’re afraid that money issues will stop them from doing what they want in life.

Their views are on the mark: Personal finance education is too important to be left to chance, says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who has worked at credit bureau Equifax and credit-scoring company FICO.

Sadly, delivery fails for many young adults. But high school isn’t the only chance to learn personal finance.

[Read: Best Starter Credit Cards.]

Are Schools Teaching Financial Literacy?

Teaching basic financial literacy before adulthood can give students the knowledge needed to feel confident in their financial decisions. Curriculum is not widespread, though, and personal finance experts say that’s a mistake.

“I have always compared personal finance to driver’s education,” Ulzheimer says. “Nobody in their right mind would let their kids hop in a car without teaching them how to drive. But we let young adults begin to use credit and checking accounts without any formal training on how to use them properly.”

The Council for Economic Education recommends national standards for financial literacy as a framework for teaching personal finance from kindergarten through 12th grade. The standards include:

— Earning income

— Buying goods and services

— Using credit

— Saving

— Investing

— Protecting and insuring

But not all high schools have adopted these curriculum standards, according to the council’s Survey of the States.

Only 19 states require students to take financial education courses, and of those, seven states require testing on the subject.

“Credit education is critical with a student’s long-term financial well-being in mind,” says Jeff Richardson, vice president and group head of marketing and communications at credit score developer VantageScore Solutions.

Richardson remembers that his early financial education emphasized balancing your checkbook. But he says that didn’t prepare him for many personal finance challenges.

He recommends an education that includes loan types and terms and how they can affect your financial future.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

How Much Are Young Adults Learning About Personal Finance?

Most young adults are learning about some financial topics before diving into the world of credit, according to a 2019 U.S. News survey of college students with credit cards. But they don’t necessarily have a complete financial education.

While 65% of the students surveyed said they learned about at least one key financial topic before getting a credit card, the percentage of students who learned about each topic is comparatively low:

— Almost 35% said they learned how to use a credit card responsibly.

— Just 27% said they learned how to create a budget.

— Only about 20% of students surveyed said they learned how to understand monthly statements, how to prevent identity theft and fraud, or how credit scores are calculated.

Overall, the Experian survey indicates that recent high school graduates typically don’t feel prepared financially. Only 19% of respondents say they have a solid grasp on credit.

Even with a financial education, there’s no guarantee that students will actually follow through on what they’ve learned. A 2019 U.S. News financial literacy survey found that a broad swath of consumers don’t have a good understanding of essential credit topics. Almost 60% of those surveyed don’t know which actions can hurt their credit score, and nearly 20% don’t know how to check their credit report.

What Are Your Financial Education Options Beyond School?

If your school failed to teach you personal finance, never fear. There are many ways to learn without trying and failing. Here are some of them:

Grassroots methods. Recent high school graduates are learning about finances from YouTube or social media, or even from their friends, according to the Experian survey. (But if your friend says that carrying a balance or opening several credit cards is a good idea, that’s not true.)

Experian, one of the three main credit bureaus, offers YouTube videos on credit education.

The Experian survey indicates that young adults prefer online financial education tools. But with any source of online education, consider the source.

Be critical of online sources. Look for signs of authority, such as a .gov or .edu in the domain, and multiple sources that back up the information.

Authoritative financial education resources. These websites from some of the most respected authorities in consumer finance can help you jump-start your financial education.

— MyMoney.gov: The Financial Literacy and Education Commission offers tools, education and news that can help you get a better grasp on key financial topics.

— Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Find tools and answers to common financial questions, guides for financial decisions, and a questionnaire about your financial well-being.

— Federal Trade Commission: The FTC’s consumer information section offers advice about money and credit, scams, and more.

— CashCourse: From the National Endowment for Financial Education, CashCourse walks students through assignments and other financial tools.

— MyFICO: Fair Isaac Corp., the organization behind the FICO credit score, provides credit education videos, answers to common questions and educational calculators.

— VantageScore: Here you’ll find information about managing credit, a credit score quiz and more.

— Experian: Consumer education resources include a sample Experian credit report you can use to learn how to read your own report.

— TransUnion: This major credit bureau answers commonly asked questions about credit and offers resources on understanding your credit report, identity theft and credit monitoring.

— Equifax: You’ll find educational resources on credit reports, credit scores and identity theft.

Additionally, news outlets such as U.S. News feature articles on financial topics with expert insights.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

Hands-on financial education. Theoretical financial education can only take you so far; the next step is opening accounts and managing real money and credit.

Banks and credit unions frequently offer accounts geared toward young adults. For example, student checking accounts may waive account maintenance fees and balance requirements. And they may have features that can help you automate your money management, such as text alerts when your balance is low.

Credit cards for young adults can be learning tools with training wheels. Student credit cards may have no annual fees and low credit limits to reduce your risk of ringing up debt.

“Credit cards are the easiest form of credit to get if you’re a young adult,” Ulzheimer says. “And, if you use them properly, there are no costs associated.”

Plenty of no-fee options exist, and interest applies only if you carry a balance.

Often, student cards have tools and incentives to encourage responsible use. Your card may allow you to set text or email reminders or alerts about payment due dates and account balances. These can help you avoid overspending or forgetting a payment.

Some issuers will offer a higher credit line after you make a series of monthly payments on time.

Richardson encourages young adults to use free credit monitoring tools that may come with their credit card. Credit monitoring can help you see how taking positive credit steps influences your credit score.

More from U.S. News

Debit Cards vs. Credit Cards for Teens

How Many Credit Bureaus Are in the U.S.?

How Credit Cards Work

Young Adults Want Credit Education: Here’s How to Get It originally appeared on usnews.com