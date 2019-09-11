Why You Shouldn’t Buy Foreign Bonds With Negative Yields

There is about $17 trillion in foreign bonds that have a negative yield and buying those bonds could be bad…

There is about $17 trillion in foreign bonds that have a negative yield and buying those bonds could be bad for your retirement account.

A bond with a negative yield means investors will receive less than what they paid for the bond if they hold it to maturity. Switzerland, Germany, France and Japan are some of the countries that issued negative yielding bonds. Worries over a global economic slowdown and the protracted trade war between the U.S. and China have investors plowing money into fixed income securities, which traditionally have been a haven. That demand has sent prices for government securities higher, which lowers the yield since price and yield move inversely.

It’s also given investors who normally would diversify their portfolios with developed market bonds one less alternative. Fixed income market watchers say investors should avoid buying these international bonds and need to look elsewhere for portfolio diversification. Here are few reasons to avoid these assets:

— Negative yields aren’t normal.

— U.S. Treasurys are more attractive.

— Emerging markets might be a better option.

Negative Yields Aren’t Normal

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, says they don’t recommend developed market debt at this time for investors who have other choices. “Negative yields should not be considered normal or healthy, but they are clearly the reality right now,” he says.

Conventional investing wisdom preaches the need for diversification and some international holdings. But Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares in New York, says situations like negative yielding foreign bonds are a good example of why people should think hard about what investments to add instead of blindly building a portfolio based on simplistic ideas.

“Diversification is important but you have to think about what it is you’re buying and what you’re doing,” he says. “For example, buying negative yielding Italian debt, where you have to pay for the privilege of lending to Italy, just doesn’t make sense really on any stretch of the imagination.”

Merz and Giannotto say part of the reason why European yields turned negative is that some institutional investors who have obligations denominated in euros must to go into these markets. But that doesn’t mean U.S. investors have to do that.

Joseph Raieta, a partner for investment solutions at Snowden Lane in New York, says negative yielding bonds in retirement accounts could lower the saver’s income stream, making them a poor choice for people close to retirement. In general, he adds, the overall risk and return profile on these types of foreign bonds “dictates that you should be underweight relative to other asset classes and certainly other fixed income sectors.”

Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia, says investors who buy indexbased bond funds, whether mutual funds or exchange traded funds, need to review the index’s holdings to see if the fund contains any negative yielding bonds. A lot of indexes are marketcapitalization weighted, based on price and issuance, so countries that issue a lot of debt take up more of the index.

“The risk has become elevated now because these negatively yielding bonds have become such a bigger part of the index,” he says.

Since these negative yielding bonds offer no income, some investors are buying these bonds for capital appreciation because as the yield falls, the price goes up, the sources say. Raieta says some speculative traders are buying bonds for the capital appreciation on the idea that the European Central Bank may restart its quantitative easing program where it will buy up bonds. But experts say that’s not a strategy suitable for retirement accounts.

U.S. Treasurys Are More Attractive

The ripple effect of negative yields in many European and Japanese bonds means that foreign investors are buying U.S. Treasury securities for some yield and that demand has pushed down government yields here.

Even so, those may be the best bonds to invest in as low yields are different than negative yields. McIntyre says, for the time being, U.S. government bonds offer some relative value to European or Japanese bonds. Merz says his firm is focusing on U.S.focused debt for investors’ fixed income core holdings.

Now might be the time for investors to look at their fixed-income holdings and review why they are holding certain investments and if it’s time to look at other places for exposure, Gianotto says. Some investments with higher yields include master limited partnerships and real estate investment trusts, known as REITs.

Emerging Markets Might Be a Better Option

Not all foreign bonds have negative yields. This phenomenon is generally only in developed countries. For investors who look carefully, there are areas like emerging markets where some sovereign nations are issuing bonds with attractive real yields, McIntyre says. Real yields are the interest rate minus the inflation rate.

He says the higher yields in emerging markets are based on two reasons, high inflation expectations or credit risk. Conservative investors may want to avoid emerging markets with high credit risk but these investors still have options. McIntyre says the inflation expectations may be overdone as actual inflation in many emerging markets is falling.

“I think there can be a really good longterm return potential there,” he says. “From that standpoint, investing in international bonds makes sense.”

