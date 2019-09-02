Creating an emergency fund is a crucial component of building a healthy financial foundation. How much cash you keep in…

Creating an emergency fund is a crucial component of building a healthy financial foundation. How much cash you keep in reserves can depend on your circumstances, but a general rule of thumb is three to six months of expenses, says Celeste Revelli, a certified financial planner and director of financial planning at eMoney Advisor, a wealth management solutions provider.

If you have a stable job and steady income stream, you may find a smaller emergency fund meets your needs. Conversely, if you have an irregular income, you may want a larger cash reserve. Money should be kept in accounts where it is liquid and easily accessible; using a mixture of short term CDs, money market accounts and high-yield online savings accounts can be a good strategy for building a well-stocked emergency fund.

For some, having a portion of an emergency fund kept in cash in a safe at home provides peace of mind, says Shahen Derderian, a CPA and CEO of the financial firm Shahen Derderian & Associates in Los Angeles. While having cash on hand may be helpful during natural disasters, terrorist attacks or other situations that could make a bank inaccessible, Derderian recommends keeping most of the fund in a bank account where it can earn interest.

Married couples should also be sure each spouse has access to the account and understand the circumstances in which it should be used. It’s also a good idea to conduct an annual review to determine whether the fund balance should be adjusted. As families add or subtract expenses, their emergency fund needs can change. Once it’s in place, an emergency fund can help you and your family if an unanticipated event hinders your finances.

Here’s why you need an emergency fund:

— You can replace your income should you lose your job.

— You can maintain your lifestyle in the event of a disability or illness.

— You can pay for unforeseen emergency expenses.

— You can stay out of debt.

— You can take advantage of financial opportunities.

— You can help others who are experiencing an emergency.

— You can benefit from added peace of mind.

You Can Replace Your Income if You Lose Your Job

A main reason to have an emergency fund is to receive income in the event of a job loss. “Some people say, ‘I don’t need an emergency fund. I have a credit card,'” Revelli says. However, making purchases on a credit card without a steady income to pay off the bill can compound a negative situation.

Rather than charge living expenses to a high-interest credit card and hope you can pay off the balance later, build an emergency fund that will be large enough to cover expenses until you can reasonably expect to find a new position given the current job market for your industry.

You Can Maintain Your Lifestyle in the Event of a Disability or Illness

A disability or extended illness can be devastating on many levels. “You don’t want an emotional tragedy to turn into a financial tragedy,” says Barry Bigelow, lead advisor at the Duluth, Minnesota office of the advisory firm Great Waters Financial.

While some employees have disability insurance through their workplace, it’s important to keep in mind that these policies often have exclusion periods. That means someone may need to be out of work anywhere from 30 to 90 days before benefits will be paid. Even in that situation, insurance may only replace a portion of the previous income. An emergency fund can help cover expenses during the exclusion period and bridge the gap between what your family needs and what a disability policy will pay. It may not be a long-term solution to reduced income, but it can buy time while you adjust to your new financial situation.

You Can Pay for Unforeseen Emergency Expenses

Another reason to have an emergency fund is to pay for all the expenses you can’t anticipate. “The purpose of it is to get you through short-term, unforeseen events,” Derderian says. For example, if a family discovers termites in their home, they may need to relocate to a hotel for a few days while the pests are exterminated. Money from an emergency fund can be used to cover the unexpected expense.

However, people need to be careful to dip into the fund only for a true emergency. “The biggest mistake people make is to use it for nonemergency purposes,” Derderian says. “Your summer vacation is not an emergency.”

You Can Stay Out of Debt

Ideally, you’ll have money saved up for foreseeable expenses such as car repairs, household maintenance and appliance replacements. However, if you haven’t been saving, an emergency fund can be used as a slush fund to cover these expenses, Bigelow says.

“That’s certainly better than putting it on a credit card,” says Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial advisor with the advisory firm Retirement Income Strategies in Madison, Wisconsin. Once the money is used from the emergency fund for these purposes, work to replenish the balance as quickly as possible.

You Can Take Advantage of Financial Opportunities

Having a ready source of cash makes it possible to pursue purchases or investments that wouldn’t otherwise be possible, Finfrock says. For instance, you may be able to buy a vehicle at a lower cash price or access an investment at more favorable terms.

However, be wary of using your emergency fund for what could be an investment scam. Fraudsters try to lure in victims by insisting they will miss a compelling opportunity unless they make an investment immediately. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a regulatory agency for the securities industry, cautions any legitimate investment will not have that level of urgency. Consulting with a trusted professional is always wise before making significant investment decisions.

You Can Help Others Who Are Experiencing an Emergency

Although an emergency fund is there to help you through difficult financial times, it may also be useful if you have a loved one in dire straits, Derderian says. Parents may develop a medical condition that makes it difficult for them to pay bills, or a friend may be in danger of losing a job if he or she can’t make necessary car repairs.

While being generous is admirable, only give cash to family and friends after careful consideration. While it’s one thing to help a responsible relative facing circumstances outside their control, it’s another to dole out money to someone who is perpetually in financial crisis. If you decide to share some of your emergency fund, make sure the recipient is clear on whether the cash is a gift or a loan. Any loan should be made with clear parameters and expectations for repayment.

You Can Benefit From Added Peace of Mind

Ultimately, having an emergency fund means being able to sleep well at night knowing you can weather most crises. “If an emergency happens and you have the money to pay for it, it’s no longer an emergency,” Finfrock says. It becomes a financial inconvenience instead.

While the details surrounding the exact amount of the fund and where it should be kept can vary by family, experts agree everyone should have an emergency fund in place, regardless of his or her financial situation. It protects against all the unexpected expenses that could wreak havoc on your financial plans.

