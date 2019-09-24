Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry About Impeachment

While the U.S. stock market fluttered after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, experts…

While the U.S. stock market fluttered after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, experts say impeachment poses little actual risk to the stock market or the economy.

Democrats have been harsh critics of Trump’s policies and behavior as president, but the stock market has performed extremely well since Trump took office. The S&P 500 index is up 39% since Trump was elected in November 2016 due in part to his corporate deregulation policies and his 2018 corporate tax cut. However, Trump’s ongoing trade war with China has weighed on market returns and corporate earnings in recent quarters.

The Immediate Market Impact Is Minimal

After a relatively modest sell-off on Tuesday afternoon, the S&P 500 recovered on Wednesday morning as a number of market experts said impeachment proceedings are likely headed for a dead end. In the meantime, DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe says she expects macroeconomic concerns, including the trade war, to be the primary driver of volatility in U.S. stocks.

[SEE: 16 Investing Questions That Intimidate You, But Shouldn’t]

“The news that Democrats are launching impeachment proceedings against President Trump does not change our view on the markets, as the odds that the Senate will convict the president are low,” Rabe says.

Nick Reece, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Merk Investments, says he is monitoring the impeachment news but has not changed his market outlook.

“I think many people assume that what is on the front page of the newspapers is necessarily important for the economy or markets, but in my view that’s often not the case. It’s often just noise,” Reece says.

Owen Murray, director of investments at Horizon Wealth Advisors, says the market understands there is little chance Trump is removed from office. “This recent development is not likely to change the mood of the market or the economy, it only adds another layer of uncertainty to an already uncertain environment,” he says.

Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial, says investors care much more about economic numbers than Washington drama. “The reality is the U.S. consumer remains on firm footing, and given the consumer makes up 70% of GDP, that is a good sign this 10-year economic cycle still has life left,” Detrick says.

Chance Of Removal Is Slim

According to PredictIt, Pelosi’s announcement of the House impeachment inquiry scarcely increased the probability of Trump failing to complete his four-year term in office, edging higher from 16% to 19%. In addition, Trump’s odds of being re-elected in 2020 are now at 42%, down just 1% a week ago. The PredictIt market still has Democrats as the most likely victor in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats now have a 58% chance of victory, up from 56% a week ago.

PredictIt’s markets suggest Trump is still much more likely to lose the 2020 election than be removed via impeachment. “Given that the Senate is controlled by the Republicans, there is very little chance that an attempt to impeach President Trump will succeed,” Murray says.

[See: 8 Investing Do’s and Don’ts During Market Volatility.]

Reece says even if Trump is removed prior to the election, the immediate policy impact would likely be minimal.

“In a scenario where Trump leaves office early, economic policies wouldn’t change much, if at all, under Pence, and then it’s on to the term that starts in 2021,” Reece says. “So I think this comes down to the effect it might have on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and there we haven’t seen much change in the probabilities, at least not yet.”

Rabe also says replacing Trump with Pence wouldn’t necessarily be a market catalyst.

“We do not think that would meaningfully disrupt the markets as it would not represent a big change in policy,” she says.

[See: 7 Great Blogs for Investing Tips.]

Headline Risks for Investors

For now, the biggest impeachment related risk for investors may simply be the negative headlines as the process plays out. In the meantime, Detrick says investors shouldn’t assume impeachment headlines mean lackluster market returns.

“Don’t forget, the S&P 500 added more than 40% the six months after impeachment inquires started on President (Bill) Clinton in October 1998,” he says.

If economic numbers continue to hold up and trade talks with China move in the right direction, Detrick says the aging bull market may still have significant upside ahead.

More from U.S. News

6 Things to Consider Before Investing in IPOs

7 Value Stocks to Buy With Double-Digit Revenue Growth

7 Energy Stocks for Growth Investing

Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry About Impeachment originally appeared on usnews.com