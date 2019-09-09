Why Investors Should Shop Beyond the U.S.

What typically comes to mind when you hear the term “market?” It might depend on the context. If you’re heading…

What typically comes to mind when you hear the term “market?” It might depend on the context.

If you’re heading down to the local grocer to pick up some bread and milk, you might say you are going to the market. If you’re wondering about the performance of the S&P 500, you might ask, “How’s the market?”

While grocery shopping appears to have little in common with checking your portfolio, the two activities are based on a similar concept.

When you go to the grocery store, you’re making decisions on whether to purchase certain items based on price. Sometimes there’s not much choice, if you are unwilling to accept a substitute. If you need a gallon of milk, and the price is $3.50, you’ll probably just buy it even if you grumble a bit about the price being higher than you expected.

But say you want some fruit, and you’re indifferent whether you buy apples or bananas. You have a limited grocery budget, and you want the most for your money. In this case, you buy a pound of whichever fruit is less expensive.

There are plenty of reasons why prices are set to a certain point. Perhaps the cost of production went up. For example, the equipment needed to grow apples is more expensive than it was last year. Or perhaps bad weather reduced the crop size, making apples more scarce.

Applying those principles to the stock market, it’s possible to see how investors approach stock purchases.

Say there’s a stock you’ve been eyeing because you think it holds tremendous potential. But it’s currently trading at all-time highs. Worried about a possible downturn in the near future, you decide to track its price, with the idea of buying if it falls by some amount — perhaps 5%.

In the meantime, you also want to buy a stock in a particular industry that you’ve been watching. You realize more than one company can give you that exposure. Perhaps both offer similar types of technology, and both have strong growth in sales and earnings.

After studying both companies, you select the one that is trading at a lower multiple, relative to its earnings.

These are very basic examples of how buyers approach markets, whether for groceries or securities.

Just as all food items have different roles in your diet, so do different types of stocks and bonds.

For example, although a dinner of fried chicken and chocolate cake may sound great, it won’t provide all the nutrients you need for optimal health.

When selecting securities for your portfolio, you not only need to look at different asset classes, which in effect constitute different markets.

For example, most U.S. investors focus on the familiar: Large domestic companies, such as Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT), Google ( GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook ( FB), Walmart ( WMT), Ford Motor Co. ( F) or Bank of America Corp. ( BAC). These big domestic companies account for about 43% of global market capitalization.

Doesn’t it stand to reason that if you only invest in those companies, even in the form of an index fund, you’re overlooking the remaining 57% of global equities?

Because of the ubiquity and familiarity of large cap indexes such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Americans tend to refer to these indexes as “the market.” Perhaps they also include the Nasdaq Composite, which, like the S&P 500, is market cap weighted.

Don’t ignore the global markets, however. One index, Morgan Stanley Capital International ex-U.S., tracks performance of large and mid cap non-U.S. stocks.

Companies domiciled overseas can and should be considered an asset class. However, if you are looking for market performance and omit these non-U.S. stocks, you are not getting a full picture of global equity performance.

The same could be said if you overlook smaller non-U.S. stocks, and even smaller domestic companies.

Your asset allocation strategy should be designed to capture broad market returns. This means expanding your horizons beyond just U.S. stocks, even though they constitute more than half of the available global market cap.

Exposure to broader markets means you get the returns of whatever region is leading at the moment.

It’s true that U.S. stocks have set the pace in the past decade, but the situation was reversed in the decade between 2000 and 2009. Investors can never predict what global market will lead or lag during any time frame, even if the out- or under-performance lasts a decade or more.

For this reason, it’s wise to expand your definition of “the market” to include a wider range of worldwide asset classes. Just as the term “market” can mean a grocery store or a securities exchange, the investing universe includes more than one or two domestic indexes.

