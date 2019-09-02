Why Hobbies Are Important for Medical School Applicants, Students

Hobbies may feel like an extraneous piece of information to shoehorn into your otherwise professional medical school application. However, hobbies…

Hobbies may feel like an extraneous piece of information to shoehorn into your otherwise professional medical school application. However, hobbies can reveal a surprising depth about you to the admissions committee, including your passions, how you can communicate your interests and how you may deal with the inevitable stress of being a medical student and a physician.

The concept of work-life balance — the delicate equilibrium between time devoted to a professional life and a personal life so that one can feel fulfilled in both — is becoming increasingly important in the medical community. As the activities that you enjoy during your personal time, hobbies represent how you may achieve personal fulfillment.

So what do medical school admissions committees and interviewers look for when students talk about their hobbies? And why are hobbies important to medical school applicants, students and residents?

Ideally, all of your interviewers will have had a chance to review your personal statement and extracurricular activities in-depth before they talk to you. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

[Read: How to Submit a Unique Medical School Application.]

Many clinician interviewers may not have the opportunity or the time to get a sense of who you are or have only briefly glanced over your CV, so the hobbies section is an easy and interesting talking point that many interviewers will latch onto. For this reason, you should prepare a one- to two-minute spiel that goes into what you do, why you do it and how it sustains you.

What you do — whether it is as typical as reading or as whimsical as playing the ukulele — isn’t necessarily as important as how you talk about it. Your interviewers are looking for your ability to explain an activity or a concept that they may or may not know much about. They want to see passion and excitement that you might bring to their institution and the knowledge that you’ll be able to find an outlet outside of medical school and medicine.

Furthermore, hobbies are important to consider when thinking about which schools you would like to attend, if you have the luxury of choosing. Medical school is going to be a tough experience, and finding time to engage in the activities you enjoy will restore you and prevent you from burning out.

[Read: 4 Activities That Make Strong Medical School Candidates.]

You need to figure out which of your hobbies you can bring with you to medical school, or whether you will have to figure out an alternative source of fulfillment.

For example, if your all-time favorite hobby is surfing, perhaps going to a medical school in the Midwest may not be the best option for your well-being, unless you can tweak your interest into a more geographically suitable form, such as skateboarding in the streets or water-skiing in lakes.

When you are interviewing at medical schools, you can also ask current students at those institutions about their hobbies and what they do for fun; this is one litmus test of how much time, flexibility and opportunities students have to relax and enjoy themselves. A location ripe with fun opportunities means very little if your program won’t give you the time to take advantage of them.

Work-life balance becomes increasingly important as you go through medical school and residency and become an attending. In this regard, hobbies become less important as interesting talking points and more important as a means of finding an outlet for the inevitable challenges and frustrations of working in medicine.

[Read: How Long Is Medical School and What Is it Like?]

For example, in the third year of any medical school, all bets are off, and you may not have the time to do anything that you find enjoyable, which is why many students find this year to be the most difficult. Even later on, the residency-equivalent of the American Medical College Application Service, or AMCAS, called the Electronic Residency Application Service, has a dedicated section on hobbies.

For all the reasons listed above, hobbies will become more important the longer that you are in medicine, especially if you want to stick with the field for a long time without burning out.

In summary, medical school applicants should think critically about their hobbies in order to frame themselves positively during the application cycle, to think about whether a medical program will allow them to pursue their extracurricular passions and to derive self-fulfillment during the most difficult times in medical school and beyond.

More from U.S. News

How to Find Balance as a Premed Student

How to Get Into Top Medical Schools

Prepare Answers to Frequently Asked Medical School Interview Questions

Why Hobbies Are Important for Medical School Applicants, Students originally appeared on usnews.com