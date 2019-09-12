Why Dividend Investors Should Know About High Yield

So often in investing, the numbers come out in the wash solely based on how you scrub them. For a…

So often in investing, the numbers come out in the wash solely based on how you scrub them.

For a decisive lesson in this truism, look no further than your friendly neighborhood school board election. You know the drill: Incumbent A cites a modest 2-cent tax increase while Challenger B fires back that since taxes were 2 cents to begin with, the esteemed opponent voted for a 100% tax hike.

A similar sort of numerical confusion routinely applies to dividend yield, the percentage calculated by dividing a public company’s quarterly payout versus the price of the stock. In general terms, a yield of 4% to 6% is considered healthy, and if that suddenly jumps a few percentage points, you should be overjoyed, right?

[See: 10 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

Well, think about this before you bust out the Dom Perignon: That increased yield might just signal something more disconcerting. Maybe that dividend didn’t get any bigger, but your yield went up because share prices went down.

Need proof?

“Telecommunications provider CenturyLink (ticker: CTL) is among the highest yielding stocks today, boasting an 8.5% dividend yield,” says Daniel Kern, chief investment officer at TFC Financial Management in Boston. “Unfortunately, CenturyLink’s high yield is a function of the stock falling about 40% over the past year.”

Nor was that the first time something like this happened — in fact, with disastrous results so far as dividend lovers were concerned.

“Offshore driller Transocean Ltd. ( RIG) at one point was among the highest yielding U.S. stocks,” Kern says. “Investors worried about Transocean’s ability to maintain its dividend and the company ultimately suspended dividend payments in 2015.”

Nor has the stock fared any better, down a nauseating 89% over the last five years to about $5 per share.

That points to a larger issue, where investor confidence itself may suffer in the wake of rising yields. It may not make sense in terms of the cheery sounding sound bite “the dividend yield is rising.” But that very instance “may indicate a lack of conviction among investors that the dividend is sustainable,” says John E. Leslie III, portfolio manager at Miller/Howard Investments in Woodstock, New York.

For example, “if a stock normally trades with a yield of 3%, but investors become concerned that the company is financially overextended and will need to cut the dividend by half, it may trade to where the yield would appear to be 6% as investors anticipate the reduction,” Leslie says.

Alas, how’s an investor to yield? Or stop? Or go?

“High dividend yielders generally do not experience strong sales or earnings growth,” says Georgia Bruggeman, cofounder of Meridian Financial Advisors in Holliston, Massachusetts. “They can’t find profitable projects to invest in so they’re returning the money to shareholders by paying a dividend.”

Certainly, dividends are nothing to ignore in and of themselves. Dividends are payments made regularly to shareholders who invest for income over growth in share price. According to Bruggeman, dividends compounded at 7.8% annually between 2002 and 2018.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

“Over the past 30 years, dividends from S&P 500 stocks have on average contributed exactly half of the index’s total return on an annual basis,” she adds.

“A more positive occurrence is if a company actually raises its annual dividend,” says Gene F. Goldman, chief investment officer and director of research at Cetera Financial Group in El Segundo, California. “Income investors want more income so these investors prefer a larger dividend.”

But there’s actually a potential negative if, say, companies can’t find more profitable projects to invest in as mentioned above and instead give the money to dividend holders.

“This may not be ideal as the shareholders will suffer double taxation,” Goldman says. “Dividends are paid after a company has paid federal taxes and the shareholders will then pay income taxes on the dividends that they receive.”

“A high dividend yielding company can be good,” says Timothy McGrath, founding partner at Riverpoint Wealth Management in Chicago. “However, investors need to focus on the fundamentals of a company as a whole.”

One smart strategy is to look at specific sectors.

“Typically consumer staples, telecom and utilities offer consistent dividends,” McGrath says. “There is no ideal range, but we would look to companies with sustainable payout ratios that have a history of raising dividends over time.”

And in one prominent case, ballooning yields mean a boon for investors.

“Some stocks by their very nature have high dividend yields,” says Robert Johnson, a professor of finance, at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “The prime example is a real estate investment trust, which must pay at least 90% of its taxable income as a dividend to shareholders annually. So, when an investor screens a database for high yielding stocks, many REITs will appear on the list.”

[See: 6 Great Tips to Build an Income-Producing Portfolio.]

And just as consistently rising share prices bode well for a patient investor, so too do dividends that rise over time without knocking yield numbers off the charts.

“There are 20 companies that have managed to increase dividends every year for the past 50 years,” Johnson says. “That list includes 3M ( MMM), Coca-Cola ( KO), Colgate Palmolive ( CL), Genuine Parts ( GPC), Hormel Foods ( HRL), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Tootsie Roll Industries ( TR).”

Such are the time-tested investing truths they didn’t teach you in high school — or at any school board meeting, for that matter.

More from U.S. News

9 Income Stocks Ripe for Selling

7 Best REIT ETFs to Buy for 2019

7 Smaller Tech Stocks That Pay Big Dividends

Why Dividend Investors Should Know About High Yield originally appeared on usnews.com